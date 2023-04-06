KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Dariana Orme threw a one-hitter to lift No. 21 Baylor to a 1-0 win over Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

Orme (12-4) allowed an infield single to Katie Taylor in the third inning and walked just one batter while striking out five. The right-hander outdueled Tennessee ace Ashley Rogers (11-1), who threw a three-hitter and collected eight strikeouts.

The Bears (29-9) scored the game's only run in the first inning when McKenzie Wilson doubled and came across on Sydney Collazos' single.

The win over the Volunteers (30-4) was the second of the day for the Bears in the Tennessee Invitational as they took down Mercer, 5-2, on Thursday morning.

RyLee Crandall (10-4) allowed three hits and collected seven strikeouts in five shutout innings while Ana Watson and Amber Toven led the Bears' offense with two hits apiece.

The Bears will face Mercer (12-26) again at 9 a.m. Friday before playing Tennessee at 11:30 a.m.