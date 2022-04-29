Orme pitches four-hitter in Baylor's 1-0 win over Iowa State

Dariana Orme has been striving all season to become a more efficient pitcher who will let Baylor’s defense do the bulk of the work.

That approach certainly paid in Baylor’s series opener against Iowa State.

Throwing only 87 pitches, Orme spun a four-hitter and walked just two batters to lift the Bears to a 1-0 win over Iowa State on Friday night at Getterman Stadium.

Sydney Collazos hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to score Ana Watson from second base with the game’s only run before Orme (12-11) forced three fly balls in the seventh to seal the win for the Bears (27-19, 5-8).

“We’re challenging her to not go as deep in the count, and not have those five-, six-, seven-pitch at-bats because that’s what wears you out by the latter innings of the game,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She only had three strikeouts. When you’re striking out eight or 10, you’re going to throw more pitches. That’s a sign of her letting the defense work, and they made some good plays.”

Nobody was more thrilled than Orme to see Collazos stroke her single to left field for the winning hit off reliever Ellie Spelhaug (8-16).

Ana Watson walked and moved to second on Kaci West’s single. After Watson scored on Collazos’ single, center fielder Skyler Ramos threw out West after she tried to get back to the second base bag.

“I know the type of team I play with,” Orme said. “I know that as long as I can keep going out there and we can get a zero on the board, they’re going to come around and put a run on the board for me. I trust them, I know they’re going to get it done.”

Before Collazos’ hit, the Bears had stranded six base runners, including four in scoring position.

“We finally got some back-to-back hits to bring in a run,” Collazos said. “We got a lot of people on this roster hitting the ball hard, just not clicking with the back-to-back. So that was huge. It was nice, it felt good that I was productive for my team.”

Moore would have liked to see more runs, but was pleased with the contact Baylor hitters made all night. Iowa State starting pitcher Saya Swain allowed four hits and no runs in four innings before Spelhaug relieved in the final two innings.

“We certainly weren’t burning it up, but we squared some balls up pretty good,” Moore said. “They made some plays, their shortstop made a good play, we hit one off the top of the fence and almost got thrown out at second. We put a runner in motion in the second inning, and I thought we were going to have some stuff going there, and they threw us out.”

The Cyclones (22-25, 2-11) put runners on base in five of the seven innings, but Orme always made the pitches to escape trouble.

In the first inning, Orme walked Mikayla Ramos with one out before she moved to second on a wild pitch. But Orme got out of the jam by forcing a pair of ground balls for outs.

In the sixth inning, Milaysia Ochoa and Alesia Ranches singled with two outs before Orme struck out Kaylee Pond for the third out.

“They’re a good team, regardless of what their record is in the Big 12,” Moore said. “I knew what we were going to face. I know where we are, and I knew it would be a good matchup. This doesn’t surprise me at all, and I’m glad we came out on top.”

