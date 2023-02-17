Nobody wanted to talk to Baylor ace Dariana Orme. Nobody dared to sit by her.

As Orme sat down one SFA batter after another, her Baylor teammates were more standoffish as Friday’s Getterman Classic opener progressed. When she walked through the dugout, they cleared out of the way like she was radioactive.

Everybody was afraid they’d jinx Orme if they mentioned that she was throwing a perfect game.

“I started figuring out, like ‘Why is everyone not talking to me? Why is everyone trying to avoid me right now?’ They don't usually do that,” Orme said. “I'm usually the one at the front of the dugout. And so, I definitely started to feel it when the team was kind of just clearing the little path for me to walk every inning. I was like ‘Oh gosh, here we go.’”

The silent treatment apparently worked as Orme went on to spin the first seven-inning perfect game in school history in Baylor’s 3-0 win over the Lumberjacks at Getterman Stadium.

The powerful junior right-hander retired all 21 SFA batters while collecting a career-high 10 strikeouts. Kaci West threw a five-inning perfect game as a freshman in a 9-0 win over Prairie View A&M last season, but Orme was the first Baylor pitcher to be perfect over seven innings.

“It’s pretty amazing when you think about some of the good arms we’ve had in here, Heather Stearns, Whitney Canion, Lisa Ferguson, Kelsee Selman,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “That just tells you how difficult it is to do that, especially in this day and age. You had a lot more no-hitters back in the day when the hitters weren’t quite as strong as they are today.”

Making the feat even more phenomenal is that Orme missed fall drills with a nerve injury in her rib area. Moore kept her on a pitch count last weekend in the Rebel Kickoff in Las Vegas as she made three-inning stints against Southern Utah and No. 4 Arkansas, allowing seven hits and two earned runs in the two games.

But Orme said she felt good throughout Friday’s 81-pitch outing and was confident that her teammates would supply strong defense and support her on the field even though they refused to talk to her in the dugout.

“I feel so good,” Orme said. “We have such an amazing team this year that I just know every time I step out there, I'm going to have a blast because they're going keep me light, they're going to try and make me laugh all the time. So I get to just play so freely because of what Coach Moore and the coaching staff has brought in this year.”

A deeply committed Christian, Orme stood gripping a staff with Exodus 14:16 inscribed on it during postgame interviews.

“It’s just going to remind us of all the times that God has brought us over,” Orme said. “And so, to be able to reflect on that when I'm in the middle of a game and I'm like, ‘God, how am I going to make it?’ You've done it for my teammates, you've done it for me. You're going to do it again today.”

SFA rarely hit anything hard off Orme (2-1) as she struck out the side in both the third and sixth innings. But after striking out Camryn Middlebrook to open the seventh, the final two outs were a little more difficult to nail down.

Perfect positioning paid off when Baylor leftfielder Taylor Strain played close to the infield to snag Madison Nguyen’s pop up for the second out in the seventh.

Then Mackenzie Bennett rocketed a grounder to Baylor shortstop Amber Toven, who dropped to her knees to field the ball before firing the ball without getting up to first baseman Shay Govan to finish off the perfect game.

“She throws hard No. 1 and getting movement,” Moore said. “They couldn’t just dig in and catch that pitch where they saw it last. It’s not there when it gets to the plate. She had good down movement on it and she threw some good off-speeds. That’s something we were hoping to develop over the summer, and she showed that a little in Las Vegas and she’s showing it a little now.”

With Orme firing such a dominating game, Baylor (5-1) didn’t need to score a lot of runs.

Baylor loaded the bases against SFA pitcher Brooke Gainous (0-2) in the first inning as McKenzie Wilson reached on an infield single before Toven singled up the middle and Emily Hott walked. Govan then brought in Wilson with a sacrifice fly.

Baylor catcher Sydney Collazos pounded a solo homer over the left-field fence with two outs in the fourth inning. SFA leftfielder Nguyen made a last-second leap but the ball fell over the fence.

“What’s funny is, I’m seeing her run to the wall, and I’m like, ‘Dang it’ because the wind always blows in on this field,” Collazos said. “So I’m just running and I hear screaming, so I’m thinking she caught it. And then the whole team came out, so I just kept running.”

Strain followed with a single before Wilson lashed a run-scoring triple in the right-field alley to lift the Bears to a 3-0 lead. Wilson went 3-for-4 at the plate after struggling on the opening weekend.

“Her timing was a little off last weekend,” Moore said. “She battles. I always said if you get her out a couple of times, you don’t want to face her the next time because she’s usually not going to continue that trend. We saw that today.”

But Orme owned the day against the Lumberjacks (5-4) and gave the Bears hope that she can continue to dominate opponents as the season progresses.

“It helps that she throws gas, and she was zoned in from the jump,” Collazos said. “She knew that she was going to come out with a fire under her butt, and she took that fire and ran with it. And I was just glad to be there catching them for her.”

In Friday's Getterman Classic games, No. 1 Oklahoma romped to a 10-0 win over Longwood while SFA slipped by Army, 2-0. The Bears will face Longwood at 3 p.m. Saturday before playing Sunday games against Oklahoma at noon and Army at 2 p.m.