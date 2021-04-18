OSU completes sweep of Lady Bears

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Chelsea Alexander's three-run homer highlighted No. 11 Oklahoma State's six-run second inning as the Cowgirls run-ruled Baylor, 11-3, in six innings Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep.

The Lady Bears (21-12, 3-3), who have lost seven straight games, took a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Zadie LaValley drilled a two-run double.

But after Reagan Wright hit a run-scoring double and Sydney Pennington hit a run-scoring single off Baylor starter Sidney Holman-Mansell (6-3), Alexander blasted her three-run homer off reliever Gia Rodoni.

Baylor could manage just one more run as Lou Gilbert lifted a solo homer in the fourth inning. Carrie Eberle (16-1) went the distance for the Cowgirls (35-5, 11-1) as she allowed seven hits and four walks.

Oklahoma State's Hayley Busby ended the game with a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth.

