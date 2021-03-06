OSU dominates Baylor equestrian

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Competing for the first time in four weeks following the winter storm and COVID-19 protocol, the No. 7 Baylor equestrian team dropped a 14-6 decision to No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Oklahoma State (1-1, 1-1) took a commanding lead with 4-1 wins in horsemanship and fences. In the second half, Baylor (1-2, 1-1) grabbed a 3-2 win in reining as most outstanding performer Daisy Kaufman, Bella Jacuzzi and Andie Pratt scored points.
The Cowgirls finished off the meet with a 4-1 win in flat riding. Baylor will face No. 5 Fresno State at 9 a.m. Sunday in Burleson.
