OSU equestrian trips Baylor, 12-8

No. 1-seeded Oklahoma State continued its domination of Baylor by taking a 12-8 decision on the opening day of the Big 12 equestrian championship Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Cowgirls (5-1, 3-1) beat Baylor (1-7, 1-5) for the third time this season.
Oklahoma State won three of the four events, taking 3-2 decisions in reining and flat riding and a 4-1 win in horsemanship. Baylor won fences 3-2 as Bella Jacuzzi, Madaline Callaway and Maggie Cincotta scored points.
No. 3 TCU beat No. 2 Fresno State, 15-4, in the other semifinal. Baylor will face Fresno State in the consolation match at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Oklahoma State against TCU for the championship.
