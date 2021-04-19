 Skip to main content
OSU extends women's golf lead
OSU extends women's golf lead

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- Oklahoma State continued its torrid play at the Big 12 women's golf championship by shooting 18-under-par in Monday's second round to extend its lead to 16 strokes over Baylor and Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State's second round score of 270 and two-day total of 549 (-27) are both championship records. After shooting 5-under-par 283 in Sunday's opening round, Baylor shot 6-under-par 282 in the second round.

Oklahoma delivered a strong performance in the second round by shooting 10-under-par to pull into a second-place tie with Baylor at 565 while Texas Tech is a stroke behind at 566.

After turning in the top individual performance at 6-under-par 66 in the first round, Baylor's Gurleen Kaur shot 3-under-par 69 in the second round. She's tied for the lead with Oklahoma State's Isabella Fierro and Texas Tech's Gala Dumez at 9-under-par 135.

Tuesday's final round will begin at 8 a.m.

