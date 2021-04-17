 Skip to main content
OSU sweeps doubleheader from Lady Bears
OSU sweeps doubleheader from Lady Bears

STILLWATER, Okla. -- The Baylor softball team's losing streak reached six games as No. 11 Oklahoma State swept a doubleheader by 4-0 and 5-1 scores on Saturday afternoon.

In the Cowgirls' 4-0 opening win, Carrie Eberle (15-1) threw a three-hitter and collected eight strikeouts. Baylor's Gia Rodoni (7-6) allowed 12 hits and four earned runs in five innings as Kiley Naomi amassed three hits.

In OSU's 5-1 win, Naomi drilled a three-run double in the second inning off Baylor's Maren Judisch (3-1), who allowed nine hits and five earned runs in 5.1 innings. Kelly Maxwell (13-1) limited Baylor to two hits and no runs in six innings before the Lady Bears scored their first run of the day in the seventh off Logan Simunek.

The Lady Bears (23-11, 3-2) and Cowgirls (34-5, 10-1) will conclude the series at 2 p.m. Sunday in a game that will be televised on ESPN2.

