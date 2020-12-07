OSU's Gundy sees Baylor improvement in recent weeks

Recording only two wins this season, Baylor would be an easy team to dismiss heading into the season finale against Oklahoma State.
But Cowboys coach Mike Gundy sees an improving Baylor squad that’s been increasingly tough to beat as the season has progressed heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. game at McLane Stadium.
First-year coach Dave Aranda got a late start after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of spring drills and delayed the start of the season. The Bears have been playing catch-up ever since.
“They didn’t have that chance to get everything in place, but they’ve gotten better and better as the games have gone on in my opinion,” Gundy said. “They played well Saturday against Oklahoma, they beat Kansas State and came close against Texas Tech. I’m guessing that’s a direct correlation from getting in more practices and the players learning his style and his system, which is something they were not able to do in the spring.”
The Bears dropped to 2-6 following Saturday’s 27-14 loss to No. 13 Oklahoma in Norman. But the Bears limited an Oklahoma offense that was leading the Big 12 with 512.1 yards and 45.5 points per game to just 269 yards total offense.
Leading up to Oklahoma, Baylor dropped a 38-31 decision to Big 12-leading Iowa State when Cyclones linebacker Mike Rose intercepted Charlie Brewer’s pass in the end zone with 57 seconds remaining. Texas Tech rallied for a 24-23 win over the Bears with Jonathan Garibay’s 25-yard field goal as time expired.
Baylor turned the tables with John Mayers’ 30-yard field goal to beat Kansas State, 32-31, as time expired on Nov. 28 before Saturday’s loss to the Sooners.
Throughout the season, Baylor’s biggest issue has been its running game that ranks last in the Big 12 with 92.9 yards per game.
The Bears produced just 25 yards on 26 carries against the Sooners, putting the burden on Brewer to hit 30 of 56 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown.
The Bears will focus on fine-tuning specific areas during practice this week to try to get the rushing attack off the ground.
“I think honing in on two or three things and spending all our time on those things and showing the looks we’re anticipating we’re going to see, and preparing the best we can for a limited of number of runs to the variety of looks we’re going to see,” Aranda said. “I think it’s bringing in guys individually and showing them when they’re at their best, and when we’re not at our best. Then what that difference is, and how we can be at our best for this last week, and what that takes on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to do that.”
Besieged by injuries, Aranda has constantly had to shuffle running backs in and out of the lineup. Just when it looked like Craig “Sqwirl” Williams would be a major factor, he went down with a season-ending knee injury against Iowa State on Nov. 7.
Redshirt freshman Qualan Jones has missed the last two games with an injury after giving the Bears a boost when he rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries against the Red Raiders on Nov. 14. However, Aranda said Jones looks promising to play against the Cowboys.
Aranda said the return of senior running back John Lovett from an injury doesn’t look good while senior Trestan Ebner is questionable following a high ankle sprain against Oklahoma. Additionally, tight end Ben Sims appears doubtful after leaving last Saturday with a foot injury.
A bright spot for the Bears against the Sooners was redshirt freshman running back Jonah White, who caught nine passes for 63 yards while running three times for 18 yards.
“I’m a big fan of his,” Aranda said. “There’s a humble heart in there that whatever we ask him to do he’s going to do. It’s cool when you have your moment and you take advantage of it. So I just thought late in the game his ability to take those check-downs and get north and south. We’ve got some other guys who can learn from that and get north to south off those catches. I think he did a great job.”
A month into the season, Oklahoma State appeared to be the Big 12’s best shot to make the College Football Playoff. But after a 4-0 start, the Cowboys (6-3, 5-3) have lost three of their last five games, including Saturday’s 29-22 loss to TCU in Fort Worth.
A big issue for the Cowboys has been an offensive line that has been riddled by injuries.
“About four or five six weeks ago, we started playing guys who started the season on the third-team offensive line,” Gundy said. “They were not physically ready to play in this league at this time. You just try to put together a group up front that can help us score a few points here and there.”
With star running back Chuba Hubbard missing the last two games with a lower body injury, Dezmon Jackson exploded for 235 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 50-44 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 28 before rushing for 118 yards and a score against TCU.
Baylor’s defense hopes to play at the same level that it did against the Sooners, who were limited for 76 yards on the ground. Aranda credited the leadership of linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre and middle linebacker Dillon Doyle with sparking the defense.
“I thought Pitre was at his best in that area, and Dillon Doyle was at his best,” Aranda said. “Both guys are sacrificing a lot, and are not at their best (health-wise) but they’re giving it their best. I thought that inspired the rest of the crew to play. There’s a lot of fight in the guys, and I’m proud of that.”
BEAR FACTS
Since COVID-19 prevented Baylor from playing a nonconference game, the Bears could schedule a game Dec. 19. But Aranda said: “We’re not looking that way right now. All eyes are on this Saturday and the game versus Oklahoma State. All of our focus is really on that.”
