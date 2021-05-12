OU dominates softball awards

No. 1 Oklahoma dominated the all-Big 12 softball awards as Jocelyn Alo was named player of the year, Tiare Jennings freshman of the year, and shortstop Grace Lyons defensive player of the year.

Additionally, Patty Gasso was named coach of the year after leading the Sooners to their ninth straight conference title.

Alo ranks second in the Big 12 with a .481 batting average with a league-high 26 homers. Jennings ranks fourth in the league with a .472 average while hitting 23 homers with a Big 12-high 72 RBIs.

Oklahoma State's Carrie Eberle was named Big 12 pitcher of the year after finishing 19-2 with a 1.06 ERA in the regular season.

Baylor outfielder Lou Gilbert and second baseman Emily Hott were named second-team all-Big 12. Gilbert leads the Lady Bears with a .343 batting average while Hott ranks second on the team with a .324 average.

