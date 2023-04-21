No. 1 Oklahoma has had two months to stew on its February loss to Baylor in the Getterman Classic.

The Sooners’ response was emphatic and powerful.

With Cydney Sanders blasting a homer and a double, the Sooners romped to a dominating 7-0 win over the Bears before a packed house of 1,250 fans on Friday night at Getterman Stadium.

Oklahoma (40-1, 10-0) returned to the field where it suffered its only loss of the season, a 4-3 decision in a nonconference game on Feb. 19. This time it was a much different story.

“We expected nothing less, especially after we played them and beat them once,” said Baylor first baseman Shay Govan. “They’re a great team and we’re just going to have to come out and play a dogfight. We didn’t do what we’re supposed to do today. We definitely could have played better and harder. But I feel like tomorrow we’ll come in and compete better and have better at-bats and better defensive plays.”

Oklahoma pitcher Jordy Bahl (13-1), the losing pitcher in the first meeting, limited the Bears to three hits and one walk in 5.2 innings while amassing 10 strikeouts before Nicole May finished off the game out of the bullpen. Govan picked up two of the four hits for the Bears (34-11, 4-6).

“Well, I think she was just being Jordy,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “She’s just really that good and really hard to score on, really hard to put together quality at-bats. I thought we had some of our hitters and quite a few that were battling her pretty hard deep in the count, but there were times when she would just cut right through us and we were swinging at air basically.”

Baylor ace Dariana Orme (14-6) couldn’t replicate her performance in the first game against the Sooners as she allowed eight hits, two walks and five runs (three earned) in 3.2 innings.

The Bears will need Orme to pitch again Saturday since a doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. with rain expected Sunday.

“I think she can be effective but we’ve just got to be smart and be efficient with her tomorrow,” Moore said. “We’re not going to blow an arm for a weekend either. We’ll probably start RyLee (Crandall) the first game. She’s thrown well against some good lineups, so that will be our plan.”

The Sooners’ offense came out pounding the ball in the first inning and never stopped.

The Bears avoided giving up a first-inning run when Baylor rightfielder Emily Hott threw out Tiare Jennings at home when she tried to score from second on Haley Lee’s single.

But Sanders’ powerful blast over the left-field fence gave the Sooners a 1-0 lead in the second. Jennings opened the third with a double off the left-field fence and scored on Grace Lyons’ single.

Orme had a chance to get out of the fourth inning unscathed, but a pair of Baylor errors led to three runs as the Sooners opened up a 5-0 lead.

After Sanders banged a double off the left-field fence and Rylie Boone reached on a fielder’s choice, Jayda Coleman hit a line drive to Baylor leftfielder Taylor Strain. But she dropped the ball to allow Sanders to score.

Shortstop Amber Toven’s error on Boone’s ground ball allowed Boone to score before Alyssa Brito’s double brought in the fifth run. That was Orme’s last pitch as Kaci West came out of the bullpen.

“I thought Dari’s off-speed was effective today and again I thought if we don’t give them those outs, it’s the only way we have a chance with them,” Moore said. “So giving them those outs, you have very little chance and that’s the correction we have to make tomorrow. If we give extra outs then the advantage is too strong for them.”

The Sooners kept firing away as Sanders walked and scored on Sophia Nugent’s double before Coleman ripped a run-scoring single to open up a 7-0 lead in the fifth.