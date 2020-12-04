OU lineup a mystery as Bears head north

Baylor got the word Friday morning that its game against Oklahoma is on following the most recent COVID-19 testing in the Sooners’ football program.
Now the Bears want to make the most of their opportunity to upset the nation’s No. 13 team.
Coming off last Saturday’s 32-31 win over Kansas State, the Bears will carry some momentum into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“When you do it one time you can do it another time,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “We’re going to continue harping on that and messaging that the best we can. For leaders to emerge and kind of step out there and make plays, and to have our team step up and then back them up, I think that’s the way.”
With the win over the Wildcats, the Bears (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Bears will find out if their week of preparation for the Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) is as good as it was for Kansas State.
“I think one big thing is we had a great week of preparation, if we’re being honest,” said Baylor linebacker Abram Smith. “Lot of energy, lot of focus, just all around throughout the team. So I think that’s one thing we can take in going into this preparation against Oklahoma.”
The Sooners can take a step toward securing a Big 12 championship game berth against Iowa State on Dec. 19. Oklahoma has one more regular season game remaining at West Virginia in a Dec. 12 makeup date after last week’s game was postponed.
The biggest question coming into this game is who will be play for the Sooners due to COVID-19 issues. Earlier this week, Oklahoma announced there were 27 active cases among athletes and 13 active cases among staff members throughout the athletic department.
Star pass rusher Nike Bonitto and defensive back Brendan Riley-Hiles are reportedly out for the Baylor game due to COVID-19. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley even brought in former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops to assist at practice this week since the virus has affected his coaching staff.
But no matter who the Sooners put on the field, they’ll be tough to beat. They lead the Big 12 with 512.1 yards total offense and 45.5 points per game while the defense ranks second in the league by allowing 326.6 yards and 23 points per game.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler leads the Big 12 with 2,319 yards passing with 22 touchdown passes. Aranda has been impressed by how Riley and his staff have shaped the offense to each quarterbacks’ particular skills in recent seasons.
“Last year there was a lot more quarterback run,” Aranda said. “Obviously, they had (Jalen) Hurts, and that was a big part of their game. This year, there’s not as much of that. Last year, there wasn’t a lot of dropback pass, it was a lot of play-action and (run-pass options). Now there’s a lot of dropback pass. So I feel like they’ve found a niche there.”
Rattler was tremendous in Oklahoma’s 41-13 thrashing of Oklahoma State two weeks ago as he hit 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards and four scores. Oklahoma’s running attack was led by Rhamondre Stevenson with 141 yards.
Freshman receiver Marvin Mims has been a major deep threat for the Sooners with 28 catches for 483 yards and seven touchdowns, while Austin Stogner has made 25 catches for 410 yards and three scores.
Baylor’s offense has improved in recent games as quarterback Charlie Brewer has displayed his passing and running abilities. In last week’s win over Kansas State, Brewer earned Big 12 player of the week honors as he hit 31 of 39 passes for 349 yards and two scores while running a career-high 23 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns.
Brewer willed the Bears to the win as he threw his body around to pick up extra yardage while encouraging teammates on the sidelines.
“Even saying something little pumps the team up,” said Baylor receiver Josh Fleeks. “We want to play for him and with him. Anything he says or does, we’re right behind him.”
Freshman running back Qualan Jones is questionable for Saturday’s game after missing last week’s game with an injury. The Bears are still looking to improve their running game as they rank last in the Big 12 with 102.6 yards per game.
Baylor allowed seven sacks last week, but center Jason Moore believes the offensive line is starting to become more cohesive.
“I feel like everything is starting to come together,” Moore said. “We’re all communicating very well. I watched the film and we’re definitely coming together. I feel like the cohesiveness within our group is definitely starting to increase.”
