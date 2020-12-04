OU lineup a mystery as Bears head north

Baylor got the word Friday morning that its game against Oklahoma is on following the most recent COVID-19 testing in the Sooners’ football program.

Now the Bears want to make the most of their opportunity to upset the nation’s No. 13 team.

Coming off last Saturday’s 32-31 win over Kansas State, the Bears will carry some momentum into Saturday’s 7 p.m. game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

“When you do it one time you can do it another time,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “We’re going to continue harping on that and messaging that the best we can. For leaders to emerge and kind of step out there and make plays, and to have our team step up and then back them up, I think that’s the way.”

With the win over the Wildcats, the Bears (2-5) snapped a five-game losing streak. On Saturday, the Bears will find out if their week of preparation for the Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) is as good as it was for Kansas State.

“I think one big thing is we had a great week of preparation, if we’re being honest,” said Baylor linebacker Abram Smith. “Lot of energy, lot of focus, just all around throughout the team. So I think that’s one thing we can take in going into this preparation against Oklahoma.”