Outright champs: Smith propels Baylor Lady Bears past Longhorns, 64-57

AUSTIN — Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith showed why the Lady Bears are a step ahead of everyone else in the Big 12 on a play early in the second half versus Texas on Monday. Night.

Smith took the ball from near the top of the key with Texas star Charli Collier guarding her. After a crossover dribble, Smith only needed a couple of steps to get to the basket for a layup and drew a foul on Collier.

The Baylor star finished off the 3-point play, giving the Lady Bears their largest lead at the time — nine points — on the way to a 64-57 victory over the Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center.

“I feel like once you see yourself doing something good it builds your confidence, builds your momentum in the game,” Smith said. “You feed off the team. You saw everybody get hyped. Everybody is pulling for each other. That’s what makes us win games.”

Less than 30 seconds after Smith’s 3-point play, Baylor guard DiJonai Carrington followed with one of her own. Then Smith hit a baseline jumper a few seconds after that. Suddenly, the Lady Bears had emphatically taken over momentum in what had been a close game.