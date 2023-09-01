SAN ANTONIO — They may be used to running in the morning, but this nighttime stuff isn’t too bad, either.

Baylor’s cross country teams opened the season in strong fashion, as the BU women won the UIW Twilight meet hosted by Incarnate Word Friday night. Meanwhile, the Baylor men delivered one Top 10 performance from senior Ryan Hodge, who placed seventh overall with an 18:43.3 6,000-meter mark to open the season.

The Baylor women were led by junior Hayden Gold, who placed second in the 4K women’s race at 14:26.7. Overall, the Bears totaled a winning score of 33 points to take the women’s team title.

Three other BU runners had top 10 finishes — Rosanna Pugh was fourth, Jordan Ledington placed fifth and Anna Garner took eighth.

Baylor’s next action will come at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station on Sept. 15.