Pair of Baylor long jumpers NCAA-bound

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Baylor women’s track and field team handled its business on Thursday.

Baylor advanced a pair of long jumpers through the NCAA West Prelims and on to nationals, while several BU athletes moved on through the first round of action in their running events.

In the women’s long jump, Baylor will send a pair of competitors on to the NCAA meet next month in Eugene, Oregon. Senior Alex Madlock punched her ticket by leaping 20-9.25, fifth overall on the day, while fellow senior Caira Pettway dropped a top mark of 20-7 to finish ninth and also advance.

Baylor qualified a bevy of athletes to Saturday’s running finals, including Ackera Nugent and Alexis Duncan in the 100-meter hurdles, Pettway and Sydney Washington the 100-meter dash, Washington and Mariah Ayers in the 200, Kavia Francis and Imaobong Nse Uko in the 400, Aaliyah Miller in the 800, and Gontse Morake in the 400 hurdles.

The men will take the stage again Friday, then the meet concludes with women’s finals Saturday.