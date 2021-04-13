Parade fit for college basketball kings

Former head coaches like Carroll Dawson and Jim Haller and former Drew assistant and current North Texas head coach Grant McCasland were back.

Utah Jazz executive vice president for basketball operations Dennis Lindsey, who played for the Bears from 1987-92, returned for the celebration. His son, Jake Lindsey, who played for the Bears from 2015-18, was there with him.

Dennis Lindsey was impressed by the huge turnout of fans and the multitude of Baylor players who returned.

“You walk down the street here, and say ‘Is this Lexington, Kentucky, or Waco, Texas?’” Lindsey said. “It’s awesome. This is a special bunch of people. What Coach (Drew) has done in 18 years is nothing short of amazing.”

Teagle left Baylor in 1982 as the school’s all-time leading scorer before he was passed by LaceDarius Dunn. Like all the former players, he was thrilled when the Bears beat Houston in the Final Four semifinals before romping past Gonzaga in the championship game.

“It’s great to be here to enjoy this experience,” Teagle said. “It was a long time coming but they worked at it and accomplished their goal. I was very excited, especially being down in Houston among the Cougar fans. So I’ve got some bragging rights.”