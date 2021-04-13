Parade fit for college basketball kings

Baylor fans roared as a cavalcade of vehicles streamed down Austin Avenue to celebrate the first men’s basketball national championship in school history.
All-America guard Jared Butler clutched the championship trophy in his arms and wore a little piece of the title net in his cap as the parade winded down the packed streets Tuesday night.
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draped a green and gold national championship flag around his shoulders.
Davion Mitchell is still wearing his No. 45 jersey that he wore in the Bears’ 86-70 thrashing over Gonzaga to capture the title eight days ago in Indianapolis.
“I’m not washing it,” Mitchell said. “I’m never going to wash it.”
It was a welcome home celebration fit for kings. And that’s what the Bears are: Kings of college basketball.
“The one thing you missed out on this year was the fans and the interaction, and it’s great to be able to feel the energy,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “The turnout today at the parade, I know our players really enjoyed it, and I know our families really enjoyed it, and we can’t thank the fans of Central Texas enough.”
In a season in which the Bears had to navigate COVID-19 restrictions and play the NCAA tournament in a bubble, they were thrilled to get a chance to celebrate with the fans.
“You can feel the energy to see the people who support us night in and night out,” Butler said. “So this feels good. You can’t ask for anything else as a college basketball player. You want to win. You want to do it for the city.”
The Bears’ day began at the Texas Capitol where they presented an autographed basketball to Gov. Greg Abbott.
Butler led Drew, Baylor President Linda Livingstone and athletic director Mack Rhoades in a little hip shaking dance inside the Capitol. Players Matthew Mayer and Jackson Moffatt danced alongside them rocking their mullets.
Baylor fans lined up along Austin Avenue early to see their conquering heroes and cheered wildly as they drove by en route to their celebration platform outside of Waco City Hall.
But Tuesday night wasn’t just about Baylor’s glowing present, it was also a shoutout to the players and coaches who helped build the program. Decades of former Baylor players and coaches came back to celebrate.
“That’s one of the things that excites me the most is seeing them recognized and honored for all their hard work in laying the foundation,” Drew said. “They deserve it and we wouldn’t be where we’re at without them.”
All-time Baylor greats who went on to solid NBA careers like Terry Teagle, Micheal Williams, David Wesley and Brian Skinner were on hand.
Former head coaches like Carroll Dawson and Jim Haller and former Drew assistant and current North Texas head coach Grant McCasland were back.
Utah Jazz executive vice president for basketball operations Dennis Lindsey, who played for the Bears from 1987-92, returned for the celebration. His son, Jake Lindsey, who played for the Bears from 2015-18, was there with him.
Dennis Lindsey was impressed by the huge turnout of fans and the multitude of Baylor players who returned.
“You walk down the street here, and say ‘Is this Lexington, Kentucky, or Waco, Texas?’” Lindsey said. “It’s awesome. This is a special bunch of people. What Coach (Drew) has done in 18 years is nothing short of amazing.”
Teagle left Baylor in 1982 as the school’s all-time leading scorer before he was passed by LaceDarius Dunn. Like all the former players, he was thrilled when the Bears beat Houston in the Final Four semifinals before romping past Gonzaga in the championship game.
“It’s great to be here to enjoy this experience,” Teagle said. “It was a long time coming but they worked at it and accomplished their goal. I was very excited, especially being down in Houston among the Cougar fans. So I’ve got some bragging rights.”
Micheal Williams, the third-leading scorer in Baylor history, has been amazed by the energy and optimism Drew has shown since the day he began coaching the Bears in August 2003. He was happy to see the Bears rewarded with their first national championship.