Patience pays off for Bohanon

Knowing he needed to improve his passing, Bohanon has worked diligently to become more precise with his throws.

“I spent a lot of time this spring, a lot of time this summer, just training and trying to become the best passer I could,” Bohanon said. “I’m still grinding every day, trying to improve on it. I think just finding little things fundamentally to improve on. The more confident I am and the more consistent I am with my footwork and my body, the better I’ll be throwing the ball.”

Nobody will be more prepared when the Bears step on the field against the Bobcats. The fourth-year junior eagerly studies film and often beats Aranda and his coaching staff to the football offices in the morning.

“I’d be getting me some coffee early in the morning, that way I would be ready to watch some film, and try to get ahead of the game plan and everything,” Bohanon said. “I’m still the same way now. I like to be prepared, so I try to attack it in all ways that I can.”

Bohanon said his work ethic comes from his mother, Juanita Bohanon. That diligence extends to the classroom as he’s already earned his bachelor’s degree in health, kinesiology and leisure studies, and is working on his master’s degree in sports pedagogy.