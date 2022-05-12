 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pendergrass commits to Baylor

  • 0

Mineola running back Dawson Pendergrass made a verbal commitment to Baylor on Thursday.

The 6-3, 210-pound Pendergrass is a three-star recruit by Rivals.com who committed to Baylor over schools like Texas Tech, Arkansas, Air Force and Indiana. Pendergrass is the 10th commitment in Baylor's 2023 class.

As a junior in 2021, Pendergrass rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns on 198 carries while catching 17 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns at the Class 3A Division I school.

During his three-year high school career, Pendergrass has rushed for 4,230 yards and 50 touchdowns.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert