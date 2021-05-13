Perseverance pays: Baylor runners plug along through roster absences, target Big 12 medals

Harbour also mentioned Kennedy Bailey in the hurdles, Arria Minor in the sprints, Mikayla Deshazer in the discus and Alex Madlock in the triple jump as potential big point scorers at the Big 12 meet for the BU women.

On the men’s side, that Quarter-Miler U label that Baylor has carried for so many years can sometimes feel like a burden, like a lot to live up to. But Baylor’s quarter-milers are rounding into shape and seem poised to pop as big of times as they have all year. They missed making the NCAA meet in the 4x400 relay, but led by the likes of senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, it’s not a group devoid of talent.

“I hope and pray and believe that,” Harbour said. “It’s a good group. Trey’s running really well. Dillon Bedell, he’s been a bright spot, he split 44.8 down there at the (Texas) Relays. That was not completely, ‘OK, there’s no way he should have done it.’ But, it was kind of like, ‘Oh wow, that’s really big for a freshman that we recruited as a 47 guy.’”

Harbour went on to mention Ryan Croson, Chris Dupree, Hasani Barr and a pair of veterans who are working their way back from ailments, Matthew Moorer and Jayson Baldridge, as contributing to the relay pool depth. “You can see that they can dream about running 3:00, 3:01 at nationals,” the coach said.

“We’re actually super motivated,” said Fields, who is also targeting an individual gold in the open 400. “We dropped a 3:02 at Texas Relays earlier this year. We haven’t done that in a very long time, so that was very exciting. It showed our potential as a team on what we can do. So, we’re definitely ready to win nationals.”

