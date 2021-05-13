Perseverance pays: Baylor runners plug along through roster absences, target Big 12 medals

Runners know all about perseverance. It’s part of the gig.
You’re plugging along, and then your chest heaves up. Your legs turn to jelly. Your muscles start to ache. You really don’t want to go anymore. But you do — you keep running.
Such is the mindset for the elite runners and athletes of Baylor’s track and field team, who will compete this weekend at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Manhattan, Kan. This season has unfolded as one long test of the Bears’ determination.
“You look back, and you go, ‘This has been an incredible year,’” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “Not only COVID, but the weather we’ve had. Right before conference indoors, we got hit with COVID and the winter freeze. So, it’s just been incredible, about persevering, about running with endurance the race that is set before us. We kind of talked about that last night. We’re ready.”
Well, as ready as they’re going to get anyway. Baylor is still dealing with some absences on its roster, most recently senior pole vaulter Tuesdi Tidwell, who is out with COVID. Tidwell won the Big 12 title during the indoor season before earning All-America honors at the NCAA meet.
“That’s 10 points in the pole vault on the ladies’ side, it’s kind of hard to make that up,” Harbour said.
Of course, the Baylor men also could have benefited from a near-automatic Big 12 title in the pole vault. But KC Lightfoot — who set three NCAA records and won the national title during the indoor campaign — turned pro just a few weeks into the outdoor season.
The Bears will also be without senior sprinter Maxwell Willis, who is sidelined with a minor injury and is expected to return after this week’s conference meet.
Even with all of those potential points flying out the bus window, Baylor still has some potential Big 12 champions on its roster. One of those is Ackera Nugent, the reigning Big 12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Week . The freshman from Jamaica sped to a pair of wind-aided wins at last week’s Aggie Invitational in College Station, clocking 12.95 in the 100-meter hurdles and 11.21 in the 100. During the indoor season, she finished second in the hurdles at the Big 12 meet to Texas senior Chanel Brissett, but bested Brissett and everyone else at nationals to claim the Bears’ first NCAA title in the event.
“You’ve got Ackera (Nugent), who’s running solid right now,” Harbour said. “She’s kind of laying low, like she did indoors. It was like, ‘Oh, wow, there’s Ackera, she’s a national champion. Ackera’s coming at the right time.”
Aaliyah Miller should set the pace as the rabbit everyone chases in the 800. She won both the Big 12 title and the NCAA crown during the indoor season, and clocked a school-record 2:00.87 at the Michael Johnson Invitational in April.
Harbour also mentioned Kennedy Bailey in the hurdles, Arria Minor in the sprints, Mikayla Deshazer in the discus and Alex Madlock in the triple jump as potential big point scorers at the Big 12 meet for the BU women.
On the men’s side, that Quarter-Miler U label that Baylor has carried for so many years can sometimes feel like a burden, like a lot to live up to. But Baylor’s quarter-milers are rounding into shape and seem poised to pop as big of times as they have all year. They missed making the NCAA meet in the 4x400 relay, but led by the likes of senior Howard “Trey” Fields III, it’s not a group devoid of talent.
“I hope and pray and believe that,” Harbour said. “It’s a good group. Trey’s running really well. Dillon Bedell, he’s been a bright spot, he split 44.8 down there at the (Texas) Relays. That was not completely, ‘OK, there’s no way he should have done it.’ But, it was kind of like, ‘Oh wow, that’s really big for a freshman that we recruited as a 47 guy.’”
Harbour went on to mention Ryan Croson, Chris Dupree, Hasani Barr and a pair of veterans who are working their way back from ailments, Matthew Moorer and Jayson Baldridge, as contributing to the relay pool depth. “You can see that they can dream about running 3:00, 3:01 at nationals,” the coach said.
“We’re actually super motivated,” said Fields, who is also targeting an individual gold in the open 400. “We dropped a 3:02 at Texas Relays earlier this year. We haven’t done that in a very long time, so that was very exciting. It showed our potential as a team on what we can do. So, we’re definitely ready to win nationals.”