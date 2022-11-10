Perseverance pays off for Baylor kicker Mayers

When John Mayers lost his Baylor kicking job last year, he didn’t dive straight into the transfer portal like so many players in this era of college football.

Mayers thought hard about what being a Baylor legacy meant to him since his father and grandfather graduated from the university.

He finished his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2021, and wanted to start working on his master’s in sports management.

Then his thoughts turned to former All-America Baylor safety Jalen Pitre.

“He stayed when he could have transferred after a year or two of not playing and coaching changes and stuff like that,” Mayers said. “I wanted to be a guy like him who stayed and got rewarded for fighting to get their job back.”

Mayers polished his kicking skills, believing that at some point he could regain the job he held down in 2019 and 2020.

After sophomore Isaiah Hankins missed a PAT and a field goal in Baylor’s 26-20 double-overtime loss at BYU, Mayers got his job back for the third game against Texas State and has kicked better than ever.

Mayers has nailed all six field goal attempts, including a 49-yarder in the Bears’ 38-35 win over Oklahoma last week in Norman. He’s also hit 30 of 32 PATs with both misses coming on blocked kicks.

Hitting 32 of 40 career field goals, Mayers is Baylor’s all-time field goal percentage leader at 80 percent. His case is a study in perseverance that’s become less common in the current college football climate.

“Life is hard, it’s not going to be given to you,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Once you think you made it, that’s when you get knocked down. And to go through all that and to do it with the class that John did is something special. But then, to want to fight for your stuff, to get it back, is even more so. And then, once you fought and got it back, to make some big-time plays in big-time moments, it’s pretty cool.”

With four of his six field goals coming from at least 40 yards, Mayers is so dependable that his teammates don’t ever worry that he’s not going to drill the ball through the uprights.

“To be honest, whenever we go off and I go to the bench, I really don’t even look,” said Baylor receiver Josh Cameron. “I’ve just got that confidence in him. He’s been killing it, for sure. He’s doing a great. He’s been doing his thing.”

Aranda seems more concerned about whether Mayers is going to get a haircut instead of if his kicks will be on target.

“We’ve talked about just his inability to get a haircut and clean up the back of his neck for years,” Aranda grinned. “So maybe one day.”

Mayers has gained a reputation for his long, black sideburns that he’s worn since his senior year at Flower Mound Marcus High School. Former teammates Connor Martin and Jay Sedwick once photoshopped Mayers in black and white wearing his trademark sideburns in a Civil War uniform.

“Connor posted it on Facebook after the Texas State game, saying ‘He’s back,’” Mayers said. “People have called them pork chops, lamb chops, all of it’s funny. I usually shave before the game so they’re fresh.”

Senior kickoff specialist Noah Rauschenberg has endured Mayers’ sideburns for four years. “They need to go, bad. He’s a war general from 1860.”

Mayers still gets kidded about how close his name is to musician John Mayer.

“Yeah, I get John Mayer jokes all the time,” Mayers said. “Tweets like ‘Your leg is a Wonderland.’”

As a kicker, it’s good to stay loose, and Mayers has a great sense of humor. Before Baylor’s game against Oklahoma last week, Mayers answered the first question to him with “Just ready for OU.”

Mayers remembered former Baylor quarterback Brice Petty repeating that phrase over and over when questioned before the Bears played Oklahoma in Norman in 2014. The Bears then beat the Sooners, 48-14, for their first ever win on the Sooners home turf.

The Bears notched their second win in Norman last Saturday, so maybe the phrase should be standard procedure for the Bears.

Since Mayers grew up going to games with his family at Floyd Casey Stadium and McLane Stadium, he could write a thesis on Baylor football history. He recruited Baylor since it was always his dream school.

“I came here and watched RG3, Bryce Petty and Nick Florence, and saw all those great teams winning Big 12 championships,” Mayers said. “I did like (kickers) Aaron Jones and Chris Callahan. And I said ‘Wow, I would love to do that someday.’”

Mayers got to know Callahan and Connor Martin since they worked with the same kicking coach, Scott Blanton, in the Metroplex. Kicking since his seventh grade year, Mayers developed into a college recruit at Flower Mound Marcus.

“There would have been the chance that Baylor wasn’t looking for a kicker my year, and I would have had to go somewhere else,” Mayers said. “I communicated and stayed in touch with the coaches here, but I also had to look at others. I wanted it to work out at Baylor, and thankfully it was a Godsend thing, and it did.”

Mayers redshirted as a freshman in 2018, but was pressed into duty in the third quarter of Baylor’s Texas Bowl game against Vanderbilt when Martin went out with an injury. Nailing all three PAT attempts, Mayers helped the Bears pull out a 45-38 win.

“I don’t think I had time to have nerves because Connor got hurt during the game, and Coach (Matt) Rhule called my name and I had to run like 50 yards down the sideline to grab my helmet because I was not expecting to play or go in,” Mayers said. “I was fairly loose because I kicked a little at halftime. I just ran out there and kicked the extra point like I had in high school.”

Winning the kicking job in 2019, Mayers delivered a tremendous season as he nailed 16 of 19 field goals and all 53 PAT attempts for a Baylor team that went 11-3 and reached the Big 12 championship game and earned its first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.

Mayers most memorable field goal was a career-long 51-yarder at TCU with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter that sent the game into overtime. The field goal allowed the Bears to finish off a 29-23 triple-overtime win that kept them unbeaten at 9-0.

“It was right at my range back then at about the 50,” Mayers said. “There was a light breeze in that direction, so I had the wind with me that day. I hit probably to that point the best kick I had hit, and maybe to this day. It went in and it was a great moment, and obviously we needed it since we were down three.”

During the 2020 COVID-ridden season, Mayers hit 10 of 15 field goals and all 22 PATS. When Hankins joined the Baylor program and beat him out last year, Mayers was obviously disappointed. But he kept plugging along and worked on his technique like getting more elevation on his kick on contact.

“I just tried to embrace it and look at it like God is trying to teach me something or use it as growth or maybe a second redshirt year to prepare for this year,” Mayers said. “Like this year, if something were to happen I was hoping to get a shot. It didn’t happen last year, but I trained and was ready if that would have happened because that’s who I am. I’m a guy who works hard and doesn’t complain about the situation, just try to make the most of it.”

Mayers didn’t even make the trip with Baylor to Provo to play BYU on Sept. 10, returning to Flower Mound to watch the game with his parents and girlfriend.

But after the Bears returned home, special teams coach Ronnie Wheat told Mayers to begin getting reps with the first team. Two days before the Texas State game, Wheat gave Mayers the good news.

“On that Thursday, Coach Wheat called me and told me I was going to start the Texas State game on Saturday,” Mayers said. “I had to be quiet because I was in my classroom. I was excited and texted my family and my girlfriend, and they were all really excited for me. It was what I hoped for and had been working for, so it’s a good feeling.”

After watching the Bears win back-to-back Big 12 titles in 2013-14, he wants to help his team repeat as champions. Except this time, he’ll play a bigger part in it.

“Now that I am here and it’s worked out, it would mean everything to me,” Mayers said. “God’s been good to me in my career. It didn’t go exactly the way I wanted last year and the first two games this year, but hopefully it’s paying off now and I would love to end my career on a high note and go out as a Big 12 champion and win a bowl game.”