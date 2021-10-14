Perseverance pays off for Baylor's Abram Smith

Smith sent his mom a photo of himself running into the end zone on that breakaway run along with a picture of a younger Abram scoring a touchdown back in his Abilene High School days.

“My mom loves photos, so I sent her a picture from high school of me in the end zone,” Smith said. “I sent another one from Oklahoma State and that touchdown, and they looked exactly the same. The only difference was the people in the background (in Stillwater) were not too happy I scored. It’s crazy how it all comes back.”

With his resurgence as a running back, memories of his days growing up in Abilene have flooded back to Smith recently.

Smith has played running back since he was a kid. But he wasn’t always as physical as he is now.

“I remember the first year of Mighty Mites and I got hit and my head started hurting, and I didn’t know what to do, so I ran over to my mom and I was crying,” Smith said. “My mom looks at me and goes ‘Put some dirt on it.’ I’m shocked. Mom, my head’s hurting. So she sends me back out there. My dad’s the coach, and I come back in there and he’s like ‘Where did you go?’ I said I went over to mom. We lined that drill up again and we kept going at it and at it. Be the hammer and not the nail, so after that I loved football.”