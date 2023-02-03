When it comes to Hilton Magic, Baylor wants to be like the pesky kid in the front row who’s describing the secret to all of the magician’s tricks.

Basically, it wants to be a pest.

Hilton Magic is the term that folks in Central Iowa use for the basketball environment created by Iowa State fans at Hilton Coliseum. When you go to Ames, you can bank on it. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be raucous. There’ll be plenty of people in the stands. It’s all about whether you can handle it or not.

By and large, Baylor (15-6 overall, 6-3 Big 12) has navigated the road nicely this season, heading into Saturday’s clash with the 12th-ranked Cyclones (15-5, 7-3). The Bears are 3-1 in true road games this season, with all of those games coming in conference play. To get to 4-1, they might have to muster up their greatest road effort yet.

“I don’t think with this team, the road is a bad thing,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I do think it allows you to rest, focus on your opponent. We certainly weren’t great at West Virginia (in a 74-65 loss), but I do think we sometimes dial in better, with fewer distractions. So, hopefully that’s the same thing tomorrow.

“They’re really good. We know they’re going to draw a really good crowd. So, poise will be the biggest question. Are we prepared to be poised in an environment that’s going to be probably unlike anything we’ve played in so far?”

Halfway through the conference race, this sets up as a big clash for Baylor. But aren’t they all? The Bears sit in fourth place in the Big 12 standings behind Texas, the leader at 8-2, and are a half-game behind Oklahoma and Iowa State, who are tied for second at 7-3. A road win over the Cyclones would certainly go a long way in BU’s pursuit of a 13th consecutive conference title.

“I think we’ve had some ups and downs,” said fifth-year senior forward Caitlin Bickle. “Obviously we started conference (play) off 3-0. Obviously the next week we didn’t do as great as we thought we would. I think every team’s going to face their ups and downs. Do I think we’ve played our best basketball yet? No. I still think we can be even better. But I’m just excited. We have Iowa State, we have Oklahoma, we have so many other teams that we have to play still that are coming up.”

Lately the Bears have found themselves back on the upswing. They’ve defeated Texas Tech and Kansas in their last two games to gain a bit of momentum again following a stretch where they dropped three of four. Bella Fontleroy replaced her fellow freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs in the starting lineup for the Tech game, and then Collen kept that same starting five for the win over KU. The switch hasn’t defused Buggs’ energy, as she nabbed double-doubles in both games off the bench.

“Buggs has been really good the last two games. I think she’s shot it better coming off the bench,” Collen said. “Doesn’t mean we’ll stay with this lineup. I’ve traditionally been a coach who doesn’t change a lineup much. We certainly didn’t last year. … I thought we needed a boost before the Tech game. We wanted more physicality on (Tech guard) Bre’Amber Scott. We won that game and then you kind of stick with what (worked). Maybe that’s not the reason we won, but you kind of let it ride. We’re going to need both of them.”

For her part, Buggs said she doesn’t mind coming off the bench if that’s what works best for the team.

“It’s not a big difference. It just gives me more time to see what’s going on before I get out there,” she said. “So, that’s just the way I like to think about it. Just get out there and play. “

Iowa State will be looking to avoid a two-game slide, as the Cyclones were upset by K-State, 78-77, on Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kan. Bill Fennelly’s team traditionally likes to bomb away from the perimeter. That’s no different this year, as ISU’s 553 attempts from 3-point range rank second in the Big 12 behind only K-State’s 613.

Few teams, Big 12 or otherwise, have been able to put the clamps on Ashley Joens this year. Iowa State’s senior star is not a returning All-American for nothing. She leads the Big 12 in scoring at 20.0 points per game and ranks second in rebounding at 9.3 boards per contest. But Collen said it’s not so much about putting the brakes on Joens as it is throwing up a speed bump or two.

The BU coach noted that Joens and guard Lexi Donarski account for roughly 50% of Iowa State’s shot attempts. Collen figures Joens is such a high-volume shooter that she’s going to get her points. But for Baylor it’s about making those shots as tough as can be to coax an inefficient day for ISU’s sharpshooter.

“It’s very, very hard to keep her from getting shots off,” Collen said. “When you take a volume of shots you’re going to score. Bre’Amber Scott (of Texas Tech) scored 20 against us, Maddy Siegrist (of Villanova) scored over 20 against us. But they were inefficient. They’re going to get shots. But do you do a good job of not letting them get easy ones?”

If the Bears can execute the game plan defensively and force ISU into tough shots, they’ll give themselves a shot. If they can make shots, even better. In each of the last two games, Baylor has gotten back to the distribution of scoring it craves, as five different players hit in double figures against Tech and four cracked that margin against Kansas.

That’s when the Bears are at their best.

“It’s like, OK, I don’t get the shot this play and I kick it to Buggs and she hits it,” Bickle said. “I’m going to get the ball again, you know? Just having that mentality of, ‘Hey, if you share the ball it’s eventually going to come back to you because everyone’s going to be sharing the ball.’ So, I think just having that mindset of not being selfish. Playing team ball is huge for us, and I think we just know that we’re more successful when we’re sharing it.”

Bear Facts

Iowa State hasn’t lost at home this season (10-0) and part of the reason is its huge following. The Cyclones lead the Big 12 in women’s basketball attendance at 9,897 fans per game. Baylor ranks fourth in the league with an average crowd of 4,280. … Baylor leads the Big 12 in opponent 3-point percentage at 26.5%, and ranks second in assists (18.1), opponent field goal percentage (36.6%) and scoring margin (15.4). … Once Baylor plays Iowa State Saturday, it will have played every Big 12 team at least once. The Bears and Cyclones will meet again Feb. 18 at the Ferrell Center.