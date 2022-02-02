Pflugerville Weiss WR Gifford commits to Baylor

Baylor continued to build its 2023 recruiting class as Pflugerville Weiss wide receiver Micah Gifford committed Wednesday morning.
The 6-2, 185-pound Gifford has also been recruited by Indiana, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Rice.
Gifford made 44 catches for 893 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 for a Weiss team that finished 10-2.
Gifford is Baylor's ninth commitment in the 2023 class and the second wide receiver as he joins Daingerfield's Jakevian Rodgers.
