 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pflugerville Weiss WR Gifford commits to Baylor
0 Comments

Pflugerville Weiss WR Gifford commits to Baylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Baylor continued to build its 2023 recruiting class as Pflugerville Weiss wide receiver Micah Gifford committed Wednesday morning.

The 6-2, 185-pound Gifford has also been recruited by Indiana, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh and Rice.

Gifford made 44 catches for 893 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021 for a Weiss team that finished 10-2.

Gifford is Baylor's ninth commitment in the 2023 class and the second wide receiver as he joins Daingerfield's Jakevian Rodgers.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WEB EXTRA: Former Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Discusses Racial Discrimination Lawsuit On CBS This Mo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baylor

McHenry commits to Baylor

Quarterback Brayson McHenry from Texarkana's Texas High is coming to Baylor as a preferred walk-on with the 2022 class.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert