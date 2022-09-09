Philadelphia PG Wright commits to Baylor

Robert Wright III, a point guard from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, verbally committed to Baylor on Friday morning.
The 6-1, 180-pound Wright, a four-star recruit, chose Baylor over Miami, Maryland, Syracuse, Louisville and Kansas State.
Wright averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field for Neumann-Goretti last season.
Wright is the second commitment in Baylor’s 2024 class as he joins five-star forward Jason Asemota, a five-star recruit from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
