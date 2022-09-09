 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philadelphia PG Wright commits to Baylor

NCAA North Carolina Baylor Basketball

Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew got a verbal commitment from point guard Richard Wright III from Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti High School on Friday.

 Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

Robert Wright III, a point guard from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia, verbally committed to Baylor on Friday morning.

The 6-1, 180-pound Wright, a four-star recruit, chose Baylor over Miami, Maryland, Syracuse, Louisville and Kansas State.

Wright averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 49 percent from the field for Neumann-Goretti last season.

Wright is the second commitment in Baylor’s 2024 class as he joins five-star forward Jason Asemota, a five-star recruit from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.

