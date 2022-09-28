Picking on (or off) QBs is fun: Bears trying to extend past success vs. Sanders

A quick glance of the Oklahoma State football roster reveals that quarterback Spencer Sanders wears jersey number 3.

Baylor’s defenders didn’t need that glance. They’ve had Sanders’ number for a while now.

To say that Sanders has struggled in his past meetings with the Bears would be putting it mildly. In four career games against Baylor dating back to 2019, he has thrown 10 interceptions against just five touchdowns. Baylor has picked him off at least once in every game, and snared seven interceptions in the teams’ two games last year.

Is it a fluke? Sanders has otherwise operated at an All-Big 12 level. Or is just an elite patch of playmaking by the Baylor defense?

It’s probably a little bit of both. In those past Baylor-OSU clashes, Sanders’ risk-taking nature and Baylor’s ball-hawking capability collided, yielding that spate of pick-offs. Nevertheless, as the ninth-ranked Cowboys (3-0, 0-0) and the 16th-ranked Bears (3-1, 1-0) prepare to tangle again on Saturday at McLane Stadium, Dave Aranda said his guys can’t fall into the trap of thinking what is past is prologue.

If nothing else, Aranda said, it’s worth noting that many of those old ball magnets on defense are gone, off playing in the NFL or starting their careers after football.

“All those things, those guys did that. Now, there’s a couple of guys that kind of assisted in all of it,” the Baylor coach said. “But, those guys did it, and those guys are gone. I think you have to start there. And I don’t say any of that to be ugly or be a flex of them, but I think it’s more of, ‘Hey, we’re all starting on even ground. This thing has to be earned. Here’s the stuff you can do today to earn it. And let’s stack some days.’

“But, I think it has to be like that. If it’s not, I think the appreciation of what other guys have done can almost intoxicate you.”

It’s a fair point. Baylor can’t afford to get drunk on the success of former studs like Kalon Barnes, Raleigh Texada or JT Woods. And yet four players on Baylor’s current defensive roster can still claim a pick of Sanders as a trophy on their walls, as defensive lineman Brayden Utley, linebackers Dillon Doyle and Matt Jones, and defensive back Christian Morgan all have pocketed past interceptions of the OSU quarterback.

As a passer, Sanders is a gambler by nature. He’ll take some risks and try to slip the ball into some tight windows. Where Baylor has been able to give him problems in the past can be traced back to its pass rush, as the Bears’ heavy pressure initiated several of Sanders’ errant tosses.

“We just had a lot of veterans in the backfield, people who knew what they were going to see, watched film and applied it to the game in situations,” said Baylor defensive end TJ Franklin. “So when they saw it, it wasn’t the first time they saw it, so they knew it was going to come to them.”

Baylor fans could potentially have a skewed view of Sanders, considering his past woes against the Bears. In reality, the guy is good. This season the fifth-year senior has completed 65 percent of his passes for 10 touchdowns and only one interception. He ranks 11th nationally in QB rating.

Asked this week if he has as much confidence in Sanders as any QB he has coached, Mike Gundy didn’t flinch.

“Yeah. We let him do whatever he wants to do,” the Oklahoma State coach said. “And he goes at it and has fun. He still does some things. He’s a risk-taker. Right? He’ll run more. He takes more hits than he should. He’ll throw into coverage some. That’s kind of the way it is. But we have a lot of confidence in him and let him go out and make his plays.”

Baylor’s defenders don’t need any convincing. They respect Sanders’ game.

“He’s a good competitor, he’s, like, the leader of their team,” said BU cornerback Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson. “He makes plays himself, good thrower, good athlete.”

Added Franklin, “He’s a good quarterback. He’s an all-around quarterback. He can scramble, he can throw the ball. He’s one of those players we have to keep a good eye on this week.”

Whether that eagle-eyed approach leads to any takeaways for the Baylor defense remains to be seen. The Bears introduced the idea of wanting to be “robbers and jackers” before the season, but that sticky-fingered notion has yet to really catch fire. Baylor’s two second-half interceptions in last week’s road win over Iowa State were its first two picks of the year.

Maybe that little bit of shoplifting represents an upward trend for this BU defense. No matter what they say, they’re probably licking their lips over the prospect of facing Sanders again.

They’ve got to take the right approach, though. Aranda noted that what led to those interceptions against the Cyclones last week was a combination of the Bear defenders playing both smart and aggressive.

If they’re going to make life tough on Sanders again, that’s what it will take.

“You look at ways to not lose the game first, and trying to be as alive and authentic and playing green (going fast) in the not-losing piece is really the trick,” Aranda said. “Don’t overreach. We’re definitely trying to hit that mark. I’m hopeful that this last game helps set the expectation for this year’s team.”

If Baylor nabs another pick or two of Sanders in this one, the quarterback might not ever want to see the Bears again.