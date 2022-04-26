Pineda sparks Baylor rally in 8-7 win over Incarnate Word

If you think the Baylor baseball team is going to pack it in, you don’t know Jack. As in Jack Pineda.

Pineda slugged a three-run, go-ahead double to the base of the wall in right field in the eighth inning, rallying the Bears past visiting Incarnate Word, 8-7, on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

The win by the Bears (21-20 overall, 4-11 Big 12) snapped a three-game losing slide after they were swept by Texas last weekend.

The score was tied at 2 after four innings, then Incarnate Word (16-21) took a 3-2 edge in the fifth on an RBI single from Alec Carr. An inning later, the Cardinals loaded the bases on two walks issued by BU pitcher Henry Cone and another by Cole Stasio, and then Nixon Brannan emptied the bases with a grand slam to left-center, lifting UIW to a 7-2 edge.

The Bears pulled back to within 7-5 after a three-run seventh, fueled by Pineda’s RBI single and Jared McKenzie’s two-run double. Then they kept up the heat in the eighth, highlighted by Pineda’s heroics. On the night, Pineda went 3-for-5 with four RBIs.

Matt Voelker (3-5) faced four batters and struck out two to close the game and pick up the win for BU.

Baylor will host 15th-ranked Texas Tech (28-14, 9-6 entering Tuesday) in a three-game series starting Friday.