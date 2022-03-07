Pineda's power sparks Bears to 9-6 win over No. 8 LSU

HOUSTON — Baylor’s leadoff hitter brought the pop, allowing the Bears to close their weekend with a bang.

Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda swatted a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning to ignite the Bears to a 9-6 win over No. 8 LSU in a late-night finale Sunday to close the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park.

It turned out to be another successful Shriners weekend for the Bears (6-5), who improved to 8-4 in the event under head coach Steve Rodriguez. They took two of three games, beating No. 23 UCLA, 2-1, on Friday night before falling to No. 16 Tennessee, 10-5, in the middle game Saturday.

In a back-and-forth contest in which the lead changed hands four times, the Bears had the last laugh. Generally, Pineda is more known for his ability to get on base and hit for average or his slick-picking ability in the field, rather than his power. But he did drill four home runs last year, and his first of the 2022 season proved to be just the launching pad the Bears needed to shoot to victory.

Pineda went 2-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs in the win. He was one of four BU hitters to record multi-hit games, along with Tre Richardson (2-for-4), Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo (2-for-4) and Cort Castle (2-for-4, 2 RBIs).

The game didn’t start until 8:10 p.m. after a busy closing day at the Shriners Classic. But the teams gave the fans who stuck around a reason to stay up late.

LSU (9-3) struck quickly against BU starter Will Rigney in the top of the first. The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead as two of the first three hitters tagged doubles, including Jacob Berry tagging an RBI two-bagger down the right-field line. LSU added its second run on a sacrifice fly from Braden Doughty.

Baylor cut that lead in half of the bottom of the inning. Pineda and Richardson both swatted singles against LSU starter Grant Taylor. Two batters later, Kyle Nevin thumped a liner right at centerfielder Dylan Crews, and Pineda trotted home on the sacrifice fly.

The Bears put together a two-run third to take the lead at 3-2. With two runners on base, Nevin kept up his sharp swinging ways when he punched an RBI single through the right side of the infield. Then Antonio Valdez followed with a go-ahead sac fly.

But LSU responded with a three-run fourth to push back in front, chasing Rigney from the game in the process. Gavin Dugas delivered a two-run single for the Tigers, and Tre’ Morgan greeted BU reliever Matt Voelker harshly by immediately dropping an RBI single to left.

The Bears pulled within 5-4 in the bottom of the inning. With Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo leading off first base following a single, freshman catcher Cort Castle swatted a looper into right field. LSU’s Berry attempted to dive for the catch, but the ball bounced past him and scooted to the wall, allowing Castle to dash around the bags with an RBI triple.

Voelker struggled with his command at times, and LSU used two hit-by-pitches and a walk to load the bases in the sixth. But Voelker slipped out of the jam when he got Crews to pop out to Pineda.

The Bears went up for good with a three-run bottom of the sixth. With one out and a pair of runners on base, Castle rolled a grounder to third. LSU went to second for one out, but Castle legged out the play at first before the Tigers could complete the double play, tying the game.

That turned out to be a huge hustle play, as the next hitter was Pineda. The BU sophomore drilled the go-ahead two-run homer, putting the Bears on top to stay.

Baylor stretched its lead to 9-5 with a pair of runs in the eighth. Castle led off with a double and scored two batters later on Richardson’s swift single to right. The Bears later added another run on Nevin’s second sac fly of the day.

LSU got one back in the ninth on Berry’s solo homer against closer Mason Marriott. Berry is rated as MLB.com’s No. 4 draft prospect for 2022. But the BU freshman Marriott fought back and closed the game with a pair of strikeouts, earning his second save of the weekend.

Voelker (1-1) picked up the win in his 2.1 innings of relief. Rigney endured an up-and-down outing, as the third-year sophomore gave up five runs in 3.2 innings while striking out four and walking four.

In other games Sunday at the Shriners Classic, Tennessee blanked Oklahoma, 8-0, while UCLA handed No. 1 Texas its first loss of the season, 5-1. Baylor tied UCLA, Tennessee and Texas with the best record of the weekend at 2-1. LSU went 1-2, while OU suffered an 0-3 weekend.

Baylor will play at Abilene Christian on Wednesday before returning home for a three-game series with Columbia starting Friday.