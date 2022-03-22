Pineda's walk-off walk sends Bears past UTSA, 3-2

UTSA managed to cool down Baylor’s red-hot hitters, but sometimes a walk’s as good as a hit.

It certainly was on this night.

Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to push the Bears to a 3-2 over UTSA on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark.

It took a rally for the Bears (11-9) to pull this one out. They trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, but managed to rally without the benefit of a hit in the inning, just some gritty do-what-you-have-to-do at-bats.

“We were preparing for a lot of different things in those later innings, but we had a good feeling about it,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “You could kind of feel it, but you just never knew. You needed to get guys on base first, and fortunately we were able to do that. … Things started to develop. But on a night where the wind is blowing in 20 to 30 miles an hour, it’s cold, it’s a four-hour game and it shouldn’t be, the guys did a great job of keeping their energy up and finding a way to win.”

Chase Wehsener led off the ninth by working a walk, setting the tone for a test of the Bears’ patience. After a sacrifice bunt, Casen Neumann managed to put a ball on the ground and the Roadrunners booted it, allowing pinch-runner Nolan Rodriguez to score from second.

Another walk from pinch-hitter Antonio Valdez loaded the bases for Pineda, who opted to keep the “good eye” calls coming. Pineda worked a four-pitch walk from UTSA hurler Simon Miller (1-2), forcing home pinch-runner Jacob Schoenvogel with the winning run.

Baylor’s normal Saturday starter Jake Jackson (2-2) picked up the win pitching in relief, as he closed out the night with 1.2 scoreless innings.

The Roadrunners cried “Beep! Beep!” and shot out to the lead in the second inning. They put up two in that frame, taking advantage of some wildness from pitcher Mason Marriott. The redshirt freshman right-hander, who has filled the Bears’ closer role this year but gained the start on this night, gave up a hit-by-pitch, an error where he threw the ball away and a walk to load the bases.

That brought in Grant Golomb out of the bullpen for the Bears, and UTSA’s Garrett Poston greeted him with an RBI single. Golomb also issued a bases-loaded walk to Jonathan Tapia to send UTSA to the 2-0 lead.

The Bears cut the deficit in half an inning later. Wehsener continued his steady play by supplying a sacrifice fly to score Tre Richardson, who had led off the inning with a walk.

But hits were hard to come by on this night, as each team produced only five. Fortunately for the Bears, they didn’t require a hit to mount the two-run rally in the ninth.

Baylor will resume Big 12 play on Friday with a three-game series at Oklahoma.