Pitre becoming scoring machine

LUBBOCK — It was déjà vu for Baylor linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre as he returned an interception for a touchdown for the second straight week in Saturday’s 24-23 loss to Texas Tech.
His pick came late in the first quarter when he anticipated Alan Bowman’s pass toward the sideline and returned it for a 26-yard touchdown.
Last week, Pitre perfectly read a pass by Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and returned it for a 30-yard touchdown.
“It was big,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think starting fast, the mindset, the approach to attack, to not hold back and go out and make plays, our guys are embracing that and I feel like they’re going to play that way the rest of the way through.”
The last time a Baylor player returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a season was 2012 when linebacker Eddie Lackey returned a 55-yarder against Texas Tech and a 26-yarder against Oklahoma State.
Freshmen spur ground game
After coming into the game averaging a Big 12-low 88 yards rushing per game, Baylor turned to a pair of freshman running backs to kick the ground game into gear.
In his first start, Qualan Jones rushed for 86 yards on 21 carries while Taye McWilliams rushed for 31 yards on six attempts. With quarterback Charlie Brewer running for 76 yards on 16 carries, the Bears finished with 207 yards on the ground.
“I thought for both of them, the most playing time they’ve ever had, their ability to attack, to help us in our effort, was very good,” Aranda said. “It’s something to build upon.”
Ebner out early with muscle tightness
The injuries are piling up for Baylor after all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard went out with a season-ending shoulder injury and running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams went down with a knee injury last week against Iowa State.
On Saturday, senior running back Trestan Ebner left the game early due to muscle tightness. Leading the Big 12 with a 34.8-yard kickoff return average, his absence was especially felt on special teams.
“He was feeling tight prior to the game and concerned about how that would work,” Aranda said. “He wanted to give it a shot, it just felt too tight to play.”
Additionally, running back John Lovett, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and cornerback Byron Hanspard were out for the second straight week with injuries, and tight end Ben Sims was also unavailable for the second straight game.
Backup quarterback Gerry Bohanon was away for personal reasons, but Aranda said he’s expected to return Sunday.
Abram leads Bears in tackles
After playing sparingly in the first five games, junior linebacker Abram Smith stepped up big for the Bears in his first start this season after replacing Bernard.
Smith led the Bears with 13 tackles, including one for loss after making just two tackles in his first four games this season.
“Abram and Bryson Jackson did an awesome job filling in for Terrel,” Aranda said. “It was really cool to see them take that step maturity-wise and just as football players. They amped up the preparation and I think you saw that on the field. Abram had some really big plays that we’ve seen from him in practice, and we were proud to see him make those on the field.”
