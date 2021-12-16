 Skip to main content
Pitre consensus All-American
Texas Tech Baylor Football (copy)

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre has become the 18th consensus All-American football player for the Bears.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre has been selected as a 2021 consensus All-American, as announced Thursday by the NCAA.

Pitre becomes Baylor’s 18th all-time consensus All-American and first since defensive lineman James Lynch in 2019. The Bears have had eight players recognized as consensus All-America picks since 2011.

Pitre earned first-team distinction on four of the five All-America teams that are used in determining consensus honorees: the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Foundation. He was also a second-team choice by Sporting News.

Pitre recorded 17.5 tackles for loss and also added three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups. A Jim Thorpe Award finalist, Pitre is the nation’s only player to record at least three fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 2021.

