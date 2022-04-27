Pitre expected to be first Baylor player taken in NFL Draft

Jalen Pitre will always be special to Baylor fans because he was the lone commitment in the 2017 recruiting class who stuck with the Bears after former coach Art Briles was fired.

Pitre’s commitment has already paid off in numerous ways.

He was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top safety in 2021. Pitre didn’t just excel on the field, he earned his bachelor’s degree in August 2020 and is working on his master’s degree in educational psychology.

Now, he’s projected to be Baylor’s first player chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night at 7 on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. The second and third rounds will be held Friday beginning at 6 p.m. while the fourth through seventh rounds will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“I’m grateful to be here,” Pitre said. “I never dreamed of going to the NFL. I always dreamed of graduating from college and getting my degree. But God had greater plans.”

Pitre is projected to be drafted early in the second round with the 38th overall pick by the New York Jets in Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News' mock draft. Jordan Reid of ESPN projects Pitre to be chosen with the 46th pick by Minnesota.

“Hopefully, they can choose me pretty early because I think I’m the best,” Pitre said. “I believe I have the tool set along with the mentality to make plays at the next level.”

Pitre seemed to be everywhere on defense for the Bears in 2021 as he led the Big 12 with 18 tackles for loss while intercepting two passes, recovering three fumbles and breaking up seven passes. He recorded 76 total tackles in Baylor’s 12-2 season.

Pitre was invited to both the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. That was no surprise following the numbers he put up as a fifth-year senior on Baylor’s Big 12 championship team.

“It’s been a surreal process,” said Pitre at Baylor’s Pro Day. “I’m grateful to be here and experience all these great moments. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do this, and I’m glad that I was chosen.”

While Pitre will likely be the first Baylor player chosen in the draft, he won’t be the last.

ESPN’s Reid projects Kansas City to pick Baylor safety JT Woods and Pittsburgh to choose wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the fourth round. Reid projects Dallas to pick linebacker Terrel Bernard in the fifth round, Atlanta to pick cornerback Kalon Barnes in the sixth round, and Tampa Bay to choose running back Abram Smith in the seventh round.

Woods was one of Baylor’s best defensive playmakers as he intercepted a Big 12-high six passes, including a 20-yard touchdown return against Texas State for the Bears’ first score in the 2021 season opener.

Thornton was Baylor’s leading receiver with 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns, and showed his remarkable speed by running 4.28 seconds in he 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

“Just being under the radar a little bit, nobody knew I was going to go out and run the time that I ran,” Thornton said. “So now, they question 'Can he run routes? Can he catch the football?' I mean that’s what I’ve been doing my four years here at Baylor.”

Bernard has been one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 for the last three seasons, capped by a tremendous senior year as he led the Bears with 106 tackles with 12.5 for loss and 7.5 sacks. He enjoyed the best game of his career in Baylor’s 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl as he amassed 20 tackles while picking up a pair of sacks.

“A lot of scouts like my versatility and different things I can do coverage-wise,” Bernard said. “I think getting better with my hands in the box, being a little more active in the box, are always things I can work on. I’ve been working really hard the last few months, and I feel like I put up some really good numbers and I’m excited about that.”

Barnes turned scouts’ heads at the NFL Combine by flying in at 4.23 seconds in the 40. Meanwhile, Smith set a school record by rushing for 1,601 yards as a senior, but is willing to play linebacker in the NFL since he played there for Baylor as a junior.

“I’ve got film all over the place,” Smith said. “So I think a lot of times when I’m talking to a scout, they want to compliment me as a running back but more so as a special teams player, just being able to be versatile. You can kind of put me wherever on the field, linebacker, running back, special teamer flying down on the kickoff, whatever it might be.”

Running back-kick returner Trestan Ebner is another potential Baylor draft pick while offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson and wide receiver Drew Estrada are among the players who could be invited to an NFL camp as free agents.

