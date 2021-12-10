 Skip to main content
Pitre, Gall earn All-America honors
The Football Writers Association of America named Baylor safety Jalen Pitre first-team All-American while center Jacob Gall earned second-team honors.

Pitre leads the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss along with 70 total tackles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. The fifth-year senior was recently named Big 12 defensive player of the year by both the Associated Press and the Big 12 coaches.

Gall is a graduate transfer from Buffalo who helped Baylor's offensive line see dramatic improvement this season. The Bears rank fourth in the league in total offense with 430.3 yards per game and in scoring with 32.5 points per game. Baylor's 18 sacks allowed rank third in the league.

