Pitre, Galvin named All-American
Pitre, Galvin named All-American

Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named Associated Press first-team All-American while senior offensive tackle Connor Galvin was named third-team All-American.

Pitre has recorded 17.5 tackles for loss with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He was previously named Big 12 defensive player of the year, and first-team All-American by the FWAA and by Walter Camp.

Galvin, a four-year starter for the Bears, was named Big 12 offensive lineman of the year.

