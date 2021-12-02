 Skip to main content
Pitre named Big 12 defender of year
Pitre named Big 12 defender of year

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre was named Big 12 defensive player of the year by the league's coaches.

Pitre, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back, became the third Baylor player to earn Big 12 defensive player of the year following noseguard Andrew Billings in 2015 and defensive lineman James Lynch in 2019.

Baylor's Trestan Ebner was named Big 12 specialist of the year, Connor Galvin offensive lineman of the year and noseguard Siaki Ika defensive newcomer of the year.

Pitre was joined on the all-Big 12 first-team defense by Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard while Galvin made the first-team offense and Ebner made the first team as kick and punt returner. Second-team Baylor picks were Ika on the defensive line, wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and running back Abram Smith.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named offensive player of the year, Oklahoma State running back Jaylen Warren offensive newcomer of the year, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy offensive freshman of the year, Oklahoma State defensive end Collin Oliver defensive freshman of the year, and Iowa State's Will McDonald and Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzoma co-defensive linemen of the year.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy was named coach of the year.

