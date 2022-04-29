Pitre, Thornton, Woods, Bernard picked in NFL Draft.

All-America safety Jalen Pitre became the first Baylor player chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft as the Houston Texans took him in the second round with the 37th overall pick on Friday night.

But he wasn’t the last Baylor player chosen on the second day of the draft.

The New England Patriots chose wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round with the 50th overall pick before the Los Angeles Chargers took safety JT Woods in the third round with the 79th overall pick.

Then the Buffalo Bills drafted all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard in the third round with the 89th pick to become the fourth Baylor player drafted on Friday night.

Pitre became Baylor’s highest pick since 2016 when wide receiver Corey Coleman was chosen in the first round with the 15th overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. A graduate of Stafford High School, Pitre will be going home to play in the NFL.

The Patriots picked Thornton higher than mock drafts projected him. The 6-3 Thornton grabbed a lot of attention from scouts when he was timed at 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard draft at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Just being under the radar a little bit, nobody knew I was going to go out and run the time that I ran,” Thornton said. “So now, they question, Can he run routes? Can he catch the football? I mean that’s what I’ve been doing my four years here at Baylor.”

Thornton enjoyed a tremendous senior year for the Bears as he made 62 catches for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Woods was a ballhawking safety for the Bears as he led the Big 12 with six interceptions in 2021, including a touchdown return against Texas State in the season opener.

Bernard was a three-time all-Big 12 linebacker who ended his career with 20 tackles and two sacks in Baylor’s 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.

Pitre seemed to be everywhere on defense for the Bears in 2021 as he led the Big 12 with 18 tackles for loss while intercepting two passes, recovering three fumbles and breaking up seven passes. He recorded 76 total tackles in Baylor’s 12-2 season.

Pitre was invited to both the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. That was no surprise following the numbers he put up as a fifth-year senior on Baylor’s Big 12 championship team.

“It’s been a surreal process,” Pitre said. “I’m grateful to be here and experience all these great moments. A lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do this, and I’m glad that I was chosen.”

Pitre was the lone commitment in the 2017 class who stuck with the Bears after former coach Art Briles was fired.

“First off, I wasn’t heavily recruited,” Pitre said. “But I knew Baylor was a great school after talking with my parents. That was always a dream for us and for me to get a D-I scholarship. When I got that opportunity, I saw Baylor as a school that could offer great academics and play big-time football.”

After starting eight games as a freshman in 2017, Pitre’s career seemed to stall the next two years.

But after redshirting due to shoulder surgery in 2019, Pitre returned to the starting lineup in 2020 regularly for the first time since his freshman year and delivered an all-Big 12 season. He collected a team-high 60 tackles with 13 for loss in nine games while becoming the first Baylor player to return two interceptions for touchdowns since 2012.

He was a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top safety in 2021. Pitre didn’t just excel on the field, he earned his bachelor’s degree in August 2020 and is working on his master’s degree in educational psychology.

The NFL Draft will end Saturday with the fourth through seventh rounds. Several Baylor players could be drafted, including cornerback Kalon Barnes and running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner.

