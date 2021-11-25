Pitre's loyalty to Baylor pays off big

“It means a lot,” Pitre said. “I’ve seen a lot of great players win that award and be up for that award. I can just remember being a big fan of LSU and seeing Tyrann Matthieu being up for that award. As a kid you don’t really think that’s possible. But now that you’re here and you see your name on that list it’s real.”

Pitre has made valuable use of his time at Baylor off the field as he earned his undergraduate degree in August 2020 and is working toward his master’s degree in educational psychology. When his playing career is over, he wants to be a college football coach and influence young players like his coaches have done for him.

“It’s a huge transition for a lot of student-athletes to come to college and be by themselves and make that jump in their life, whether it’s spiritually, physically, emotionally,” Pitre said. “That’s a big turning point for a lot of these student-athletes in their life, and I think I could be a great helper for them in that.”

The array of experiences Pitre has had at Baylor should serve him well.

Pitre played his first three seasons under Matt Rhule and the last two for Dave Aranda. He’s soaked in a variety of defensive philosophies from former coordinator Phil Snow and current coordinator Ron Roberts, and several other position coaches.