Player adds to Baylor's strong noseguard mix

With all-Big 12 noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika and veteran Chidi Ogbonnaya returning, Baylor expected to be stout up front in the defensive interior.

Now that former Tulsa noseguard Jaxon Player has joined the mix, the Bears have a chance to be as good as anybody in the Big 12, if not the country.

“Just another monster to the three-headed monster on the field,” Ika said. “He’s added some depth, and that will definitely help us out in the long run.”

A former Midway High School Super Centex selection in 2017, Player is taking advantage of a fifth college season to come back home and play since 2020 didn’t count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.

“I’m very excited,” Player said. “Just playing for a great defense and a defensive-minded coach, and this is my roots, so I came home for my last year.”

The 6-0, 294-pound Player brings some impressive credentials.

Player is coming off a second-team all-American Athletic Conference season for Tulsa as he collected 49 tackles with 14 for loss and four sacks in 13 games in 2021.

As a junior in 2020, Player was a first-team all-AAC selection as he finished with 37 tackles with 9.5 for loss and three sacks in nine games. As a sophomore in 2019, Player collected 35 tackles with seven for loss in nine games.

“I wanted to come in and get coached hard and learn the techniques, and get better at my craft and being part of something special,” Player said. “My journey was a little difficult at the beginning, but now that I’ve learned the defense, I know it kind of well. School’s a lot easier now that I’m in it. It’s gotten a lot smoother. It was difficult at the beginning.”

After Player announced his decision in mid-January, the Baylor players immediately saw the work ethic that made him an all-AAC defensive lineman.

“I saw that in the weight room and it’s translated on to the field,” Ogbonnaya said. “He’s really good, really stout and really strong.”

Now three weeks into spring drills, Player has brought that same desire to improve every day to the practice field.

“He’s been very impressive,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “I think the amount of technique and the detail and the accountability within the defense, there’s been an adjustment period for him. But to his credit, he is taking accountability for things and learned and has grown from the beginning, from just a couple months ago to where he is now, I think he’s one of our best D-linemen.”

Player saw how good Baylor’s defense was during the 2021 Big 12 championship season and how it dominated Ole Miss in a 21-7 Sugar Bowl win.

Playing in a higher profile league, Player hopes to draw more attention from NFL scouts. Though he’s plugged in at noseguard during the spring, Player could see time at defensive end in the fall.

“That was the hope to get more experience at different positions, and not in the front that we ran at Tulsa,” Player said. “Having exposure on the bigger stage and playing better competition. I think we all complement each other, having a good rotation at nose, and then playing a little bit of end.”

Like Player, Ika had to undergo a transition after transferring from LSU to Baylor last spring. The big man became a bigger factor as the season progressed and earned first team all-Big 12 after collecting 4½ sacks.

Most importantly, the 6-4, 350-pound Ika occupied blockers that freed Baylor’s defensive ends to amass sacks.

“I think it was just getting more comfortable,” Ika said. “I had a lot of time off from playing football, probably a half year to almost a year. I had a couple of games to get my feet wet, then I started getting into the groove of everything, and got used to everything again.”

Aranda is seeking more consistency from Ika, but expects that to come because of his work habits. With All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard gone, Ika has an opportunity to step into a major leadership role.

“Apu has leadership ability and leadership skill,” Aranda said. “And I think when Apu speaks, people listen to him because of how hard he works, the plays that he makes and everything. Frankly, we need somebody like that. So I think just his growth and off the field driving on the field is way key.”

Ika brings a playful attitude to the team, and the big man is quite a sight when he shows off his dance moves.

“Probably something I learned playing college football, especially when you get a little older and are doing the same things over and over again with practice, film, class, more practice, it kind of seems like the same thing every day,” Ika said. “So I like to have fun and make everyone laugh and keep everyone excited to come back to practice.”

The 6-5, 305-pound Ogbonnaya is a sixth-year senior who brings a lot of experience to the field. He’s excited about the depth up front with Ika and Player joining him in the rotation.

“We know with everybody coming back that we need to take another step to get to where we want to go,” Ogbonnaya said. “Every day we all get in there, me, Apu and all the other defensive linemen are just trying to push each other. That’s one of the biggest reasons I wanted to come back to play with these guys.”

