Playmaker JT Woods emerging as Baylor defensive leader

Baylor’s 2019 Sugar Bowl season served as a crash course for JT Woods.
Woods played with arguably the best trio of safeties in the country in fourth-year junior All-American Grayland Arnold and seniors Henry Black and Chris Miller.
From each of them, Woods took what they did best and tried to apply it to his game.
“I can say I’m truly blessed to have mentors like that,” Woods said. “They taught me completely different things. Chris Miller runs to the ball like nobody else at any level. Henry Black was such a hard worker and never complained about anything, and that hard work got instilled in me. Grayland is a straight ballhawk, and I learned from his ability to go to the ball.”
Woods didn’t just observe from the sidelines. He was an integral part of the Big 12’s best defense, starting five games and playing in all of them in the Bears’ 11-3 season.
With Arnold, Black and Miller gone, Woods has stepped up as one of Baylor’s defensive leaders.
The 6-2, 190-pound junior has already made two interceptions while collecting 14 tackles in Baylor’s first three games. Baylor coach Dave Aranda is so impressed by Woods’ skill and grasp of defensive concepts that he counts on him to help get the defense lined up properly.
“JT has a great intelligence for the game,” Aranda said. “I think he is an avid film watcher. I think he has the ability to recognize formations and get our people lined up, as well as just the range and athleticism. He’s got the mental and physical piece, so I think the best is yet to come from him.”
In last Saturday’s 27-16 loss to Texas, Woods helped get the Bears back into the game in the fourth quarter when he intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass and returned it 32 yards to set up Charlie Brewer’s seven-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Holmes.
The Bears failed to score again as they fell to 1-2, but Woods was excited that he put the offense into position to score.
“(Baylor cornerback) Mark Milton made a great play and went for the ball,” Woods said. “I don’t know how he didn’t intercept it, but I caught it and I just tried to get as many yards as I could. That was a good morale boost for us and gave the sideline a lot of energy.”
Baylor outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire has been in the ear of Woods and everybody else on the defense, stressing the need to force more turnovers. His constant harping paid off last season as the Bears led the Big 12 by forcing 30 turnovers, and they’ve forced five this season.
“Coach McGuire stresses turnovers like nobody in the country,” Woods said. “It’s really great to make him proud and win the turnover battle. The most exciting part is getting the ball back to the offense to have an opportunity to score.”
Aranda gives Woods a lot of defensive responsibility, but he never sees it as a burden. He loves the freedom the safety position gives him to roam the field to force turnovers and make tackles.
“I look forward to it because safety is really a fun position to be in,” Woods said. “I have a lot more freedom to roam and be the football player I was built to be. I don’t take it as a burden in getting people in the right places. A big part of what I like to do is talk, and when we’re playing cohesively as a team it’s fun.”
Woods played safety at Cibolo Steele High School, but he also occasionally played wide receiver for a highly successful program that went 14-2 in 2016 and reached the state quarterfinals. As a senior in 2017, Woods played on a team that finished 9-5 and made another deep playoff run.
“When I was younger, I was a corner and running back, but my junior year I got serious about playing safety,” Woods said. “I knew it was the position for me. I had responsibility but also a lot of freedom. I definitely tried to be a team player if they needed me a little on offense.”
Woods committed to Baylor during his junior year after former Bears coach Matt Rhule offered him a scholarship. He graduated from Cibolo Steele in December 2017 to enroll at Baylor early and play spring football, which meant he had to give up his senior year in track.
During his first three years of high school, Woods was a busy man at track meets as he set personal bests with times of 10.64 seconds in the 100 meters, 21.87 in the 200 meters and 13.8 in the 100-meter hurdles.
“A lot of it was the fact that I had the opportunity to play as a true freshman,” Woods said. “Coach Fran (Brown), coach Rhule and coach (Phil) Snow talked to me like you’re coming early, so I did what I had to do to leave early. It was definitely one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”
Woods played in every game for Baylor’s 2018 Texas Bowl team, soaking in everything he could from Baylor’s veteran safeties. Playing against quarterbacks like Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray and West Virginia’s Will Grier, Woods recorded 18 tackles, two pass breakups, and had a sack against Kansas.
“There’s always going to be a huge gap between high school and college,” Woods said. “Mentally I was ready, and I felt maturity-wise I was fine. I knew what I was getting myself into. I just had to get in there.”
Getting more playing time last season, Woods collected 36 tackles and showed his nose for the ball by recovering three fumbles.
The stakes were higher for the Bears last year as they won a lot of close games and reached the Big 12 championship game where they dropped a 30-23 overtime decision against Oklahoma before a 26-14 loss to Georgia in Baylor’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
“Last year felt like a movie,” Woods said. “There was never a dull moment, and getting to the Sugar Bowl was so much fun. There was so much laughter with the team and a lot of relationships were built with coaches and players.”
In contrast, 2020 has been tumultuous with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Baylor’s campus in March. Woods went back home to the San Antonio area and found a gym to work out in while staying in touch with coaches and teammates virtually through Zoom.
But he missed the daily interaction of being with the football team
“It was a little difficult, I’m not going to lie,” Woods said. “It was the first time that I had gone that long without football. I had to find my purpose. But once the Zoom started, everything started kicking off, and I was able to settle in. Still it wasn’t very normal. I don’t know how long it’s going to take until we get back to normal.”
When the players arrived back on campus this summer, Woods sometimes had to look twice to recognize his teammates. But he was thrilled to see them again.
“People had grown beards and had different haircuts,” Woods said. “It was honestly kind of surreal, but you never know how excited you are to see somebody until you see them again.”
Throughout the fall, COVID-19 has been difficult to navigate as Baylor has been forced to cancel or postpone three games. The Bears have managed to play just three games, opening with a win over Kansas before losing the last two to West Virginia and Texas.
Throughout it all, Woods has been a steadying presence for his teammates, and has emerged as one of Baylor’s most impactful defensive players.
“JT is a ballhawk, he’s always around the ball,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “So that’s what he brings to practice. Any chance he gets to intercept the ball, trust me, he won’t miss it. He’s fast, he’s physical and a ballhawk. What more can you ask for? I believe he’s a great teammate too, so I’m glad he’s on my side.”
Though the defense has experienced some ups and downs including a couple blown coverages that resulted in big plays for Texas, Woods believes he and his defensive teammates have the potential to become a force like last season.
The Bears have adjusted to some new concepts and different terms under defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, but Woods said the transition from Snow hasn’t been too drastic.
“For the most part, a lot of concepts are similar,” Woods said. “From a logistical standpoint it’s 11 guys running to the ball. I like this defense because there are a lot more opportunities to just go out and play. There are so many different aspects of this defense, and I feel like guys are really going to thrive as we progress and develop.”
There are six games left in this COVID-shortened season, and Woods wants to make the most of it.
“Definitely I feel like we’re taking big steps forward,” Woods said. “Terrel Bernard is a huge playmaker, and we’ve got a lot of young guys coming along like (linebackers) Matt Jones and Victor Obi. The biggest part is everyone finding an identity on defense.”
