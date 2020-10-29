Playmaker Woods emerging as Baylor defensive leader

“Last year felt like a movie,” Woods said. “There was never a dull moment, and getting to the Sugar Bowl was so much fun. There was so much laughter with the team and a lot of relationships were built with coaches and players.”

In contrast, 2020 has been tumultuous with the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down Baylor’s campus in March. Woods went back home to the San Antonio area and found a gym to work out in while staying in touch with coaches and teammates virtually through Zoom.

But he missed the daily interaction of being with the football team

“It was a little difficult, I’m not going to lie,” Woods said. “It was the first time that I had gone that long without football. I had to find my purpose. But once the Zoom started, everything started kicking off, and I was able to settle in. Still it wasn’t very normal. I don’t know how long it’s going to take until we get back to normal.”

When the players arrived back on campus this summer, Woods sometimes had to look twice to recognize his teammates. But he was thrilled to see them again.

“People had grown beards and had different haircuts,” Woods said. “It was honestly kind of surreal, but you never know how excited you are to see somebody until you see them again.”