Power move: Late homers send Bears to series win over Kansas

Baylor’s baseball team entered Saturday’s game last in the Big 12 in home runs. But maybe the Bears have just been waiting to flex their muscles.

The Bears used a pair of seventh-inning round-trippers to take and then extend the lead, and held on for a 6-5 series-clinching win over Kansas at Baylor Ballpark. Jack Pineda’s solo doinker off the left-field foul pole gave the Bears their first lead of the day, and Kyle Nevin later smoked a solo shot of his own to provide some necessary insurance.

It all added up to the first Big 12 series of the season for Baylor (18-17 overall, 4-8 Big 12). It may be a little soon to call two straight wins a real winning streak, but any positive momentum is good momentum at this point for the Bears, who snapped a six-game losing skid with Friday’s 19-2 blowout win.

“It’s definitely not hurting,” said Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez “When you have the offense come out like it did, the pitching do what it did, you can’t help but get excited. Now we have some confidence. I really do believe that we were lacking some of that confidence.”

With the score tied 4-4 entering the seventh, Baylor’s batters stepped up to push the Bears into the lead to stay. The left-handed-hitting Pineda led off by swatting a ball the other way against KU reliever Stone Hewlett. The ball sailed down the left-field line and continued to carry until it – thunk! – bounced off the foul pole for a solo home run, Pineda’s fourth of the year and second of the weekend.

“It was huge,” Pineda said. “I really put a lot of — I don’t want to say pressure — but I really took it upon myself to be a spark at the top of the lineup and just bring a lot of energy. Was really fortunate yesterday with the double to lead off the game. And then today, just the same thing. I think me and Tre (Richardson) really challenge each other to be that spark at the top of the lineup. So, it felt good just to kind of produce.”

Pineda’s bomb gave Baylor its first lead of the day at 5-4. Two outs later, Nevin smoked one to the power alley in left for a solo blast of his own, his sixth of the season.

That insurance policy proved important, because Kansas (14-20, 2-7) didn’t go away. The Jayhawks pulled within a run again in the eighth. They smacked three straight singles to open the inning against BU reliever Matt Voelker, including an RBI job to left from Caleb Upshaw.

Voelker proved resilient, though, and that constitutes progress for BU’s bullpen, which held up well in the series. He escaped the inning without further damage, and then opened up the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to push the Bears within one out of the win.

Rodriguez made a call to the bullpen at that point, desiring a right-hander to face KU’s right-handed-hitting Nolan Metcalf. BU’s Chandler Freeman got the job done, inducing a game-ending — and series-clinching — pop-out to second base.

For the series, Baylor relievers worked nine innings and registered 10 strikeouts and zero walks while recording an ERA of 3.00. In fact, BU starting and bullpen pitchers did not issue a walk in any of the three games of the series, including Kobe Andrade’s complete-game win Friday.

“We needed it,” said Rodriguez, when asked specifically about the bullpen. “All of you know that we’ve kind of struggled, these guys have taken some bumps along the way. They’ve struggled, but … pitching is such a feel thing with regard to how the ball is coming out of your hand, what you feel. I can see mechanics, but I don’t know what it feels like. For them to go out there and continue to get better, that’s a great sign for us as we continue the season.”

Voelker (2-5) worked 2.2 innings for the win, yielding four hits and one run while striking out four. Freeman picked up the one-out save, his first.

With Big 12 Pitcher of the Year candidate Tyler Thomas missing this series due to soreness, Brett Garcia earned his first Big 12 start for the finale. Garcia breezed through the first two innings before Kansas jumped out in front with a two-run third.

KU’s eight-hole hitter Cooper McMurray put the Jayhawks on the board with a solo home run over the wall in right. Two batters later, the Jayhawks scored their second run on a play that, while not completely identical to the climactic scene of the movie “The Natural,” at least was in the ballpark.

Tavian Josenberger fouled a high pop toward the light pole beyond the right-field foul line. The ball crashed into one of the lights, sending broken glass to the earth and scattering fans in the vicinity. A couple of pitches later, Josenberger straightened his swing out and delivered an RBI single to right, putting Kansas up, 2-0.

Baylor bounced back to tie the score in the bottom of the inning, capitalizing on a Richardson RBI single and a wild pitch from KU starter Ryan Vanderhei.

Kansas scored runs in both the fourth (on a McMurray RBI single) and in the fifth (on a Metcalf sacrifice fly) to push back in front, 6-4. But the Bears didn’t flinch, and answered with single runs in the fifth and sixth to knot the score again. In the fifth, Nevin delivered a sac fly with a runner on third. Then in the sixth, Chase Wehsener tagged a leadoff double down the left-field line and later scored when Harrison Caley belted a sharp two-out single up the middle.

It goes down as a nice find-a-way win for the Bears. For the second straight day, every starting BU batter in the order delivered a hit. BU’s pitching staff also did a masterful job on KU’s Maui Ahuna all weekend. The Kansas shortstop entered the series as the nation’s leader in batting average at .453, but the BU hurlers held him to 1-for-11 (.090) for the series. Voelker said that Baylor’s game plan was to serve Ahuna a steady diet of breaking balls, and it worked.

Baylor will take off Easter Sunday, and then play a pair of nonconference games before a big series at seventh-ranked Texas next weekend. The Bears will host Lamar on Monday and Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

“Our guys have worked really hard, they’ve played really hard. It’s hard to see the frustration when they’re doing everything they can. I can’t fault the players,” Rodriguez said. “They’re going out there and giving us everything they’ve got. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Well, guess what? That’s athletics, too.

“For them to be able to come out and do what they did this weekend and play against a pretty aggressive Kansas team and have success, I can’t help but be happy for them.”

