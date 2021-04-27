Powerful No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners sweep Baylor softball

“My defense was playing lights out, so kudos to them for keeping the game as close as it was in the beginning,” Rodoni said. “They saved me multiple hits.”

The Lady Bears had a chance to stretch their lead in the third after Gilbert led off with a triple past diving leftfielder Jayda Coleman. But Jennings threw out Gilbert at home from second base after fielding Hott’s grounder.

Goose McGlaun followed with a double to left field, but Hott was thrown out at the plate to deny the Lady Bears again.

“I’ve always been aggressive in sending runners,” Moore said. “I thought we needed to do that. I don’t regret it. We could have gone up 3-0 at that point in time.”

The Sooners loaded the bases in the fourth as Coleman singled, Taylor Snow reached on an error and Johns walked with two outs.

Mendes then yanked Rodoni’s first pitch over the right-field fence for a grand slam to give the Sooners a 4-1 lead.

Alo opened the fifth with her 25th homer of the season over the center-field fence before Jennings blasted a two-run shot to right-center in the sixth. Baylor outhit the Sooners 5-4, but couldn’t overcome the Sooners’ prodigious power.