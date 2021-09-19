Powerful start gives Bears hope

“I would say my pocket presence has been good,” Bohanon said. “I’m very confident in the O-line. I’m very confident in my backs blocking. I’m really not worried too much with those guys because I know they’ve got my back. They’re going to give it their all each and every play for me. I’m sitting back there comfortable. I’m really just enjoying the time I’ve got in the pocket, hoping I can make some plays for those guys for holding up like that.”

The only downside to Baylor’s offensive performance was a pair of fumbles that stopped potential scoring threats.

“The competition to this point has been ourselves and penalties and turnovers bit us today,” Aranda said. “If we really played a clean game where we can focus our energies on our opponent, we can play at a really high level. We were able to see some of that and feel some of that in the second half.”

Baylor’s defense limited Kansas to 166 total yards as the Jayhawks converted just three of 12 third downs. Jason Bean hit eight of 17 passes for 57 yards and the Jayhawks never established a consistent ground game as they rushed for 109 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry.