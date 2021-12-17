Powledge named Oregon co-defensive coordinator

Baylor safeties and special teams coach Matt Powledge has been named Oregon's co-defensive coordinator.

Powledge coached at Baylor for two seasons under Dave Aranda. He joins new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's staff after previously working with him at Sam Houston State in 2014.

"I have long admired coach Lanning and his leadership approach," Powledge said. "When you add the tradition of the Oregon Ducks and the strong commitment by their leadership team, this is a special opportunity."

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre was named consensus All-American and Big 12 defensive player of the year this season while Trestan Ebner was an All-America kick returner in 2020.

