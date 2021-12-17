Powledge named Oregon co-defensive coordinator

Baylor safeties and special teams coach Matt Powledge has been named Oregon's co-defensive coordinator.
Powledge coached at Baylor for two seasons under Dave Aranda. He joins new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning's staff after previously working with him at Sam Houston State in 2014.
"I have long admired coach Lanning and his leadership approach," Powledge said. "When you add the tradition of the Oregon Ducks and the strong commitment by their leadership team, this is a special opportunity."
Baylor safety Jalen Pitre was named consensus All-American and Big 12 defensive player of the year this season while Trestan Ebner was an All-America kick returner in 2020.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.