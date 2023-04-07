Before Matt Powledge left for Oregon, Baylor football was on the greatest high in program history.

A Big 12 championship, a Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss and a school-record 12 wins were all part of the 2021 season highlights.

Powledge certainly grew as a coach during his lone season as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Ducks in 2022. But when Baylor head coach Dave Aranda asked him to come back to his program as defensive coordinator and safeties coach, he didn’t hesitate.

Now Powledge wants to recreate a culture like the 2021 Bears enjoyed during his second year as Aranda’s safeties coach.

“I felt like in that 2021 season, that team culture was as good as I’ve ever been around,” Powledge said. “I know we’re working hard with this 2023 team to build it in a similar manner built on the same principles. I think there’s a lot of things on this ’23 team that resemble that team in certain ways. The youth would probably be a little bit of the difference, but I do think we have some key leaders.”

No, Aranda isn’t going to apply for another year of eligibility for All-America safety Jalen Pitre and all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard, who are both playing in the NFL. Those two played a big part in creating the incredible team bonding the Bears enjoyed in 2021.

But Powledge believes the Baylor defense has some players who have the credentials and respect it takes to step into leadership roles. He’s counting on veteran linemen like TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall, linebacker Matt Jones, safety Devin Lemear and incoming Liberty transfer linebacker Mike Smith to emerge as leaders.

Ask any of the Baylor defenders what they like about Powledge returning as defensive coordinator and safeties coach, the answer is often the same.

“I just love his enthusiasm, I love his intentionality,” said Baylor seventh-year senior safety Bryson Jackson. “And when it comes with being a younger coach like that, that brings energy. And what happens with that is that gets everybody locked in and gets everybody focused. He's able to relate to us a lot.”

The Baylor players needed a shot of energy after ending the 2022 season with four straight losses to finish 6-7. Replacing former defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, Powledge has provided high energy every day during spring drills, and Baylor’s practices have been a reflection of that.

“I feel like he brings confidence and energy into everybody,” said Baylor safety AJ McCarty. “And it makes everybody want to play harder and put more effort into the things that we’re doing on the field. And he has all these different slogans and things that he says that you really don’t hear too much, so it’s really cool having him back.”

The facet Powledge has stressed is to play more aggressively.

The Bears are playing press man coverage in an attempt to return to the turnover-forcing machine that they were in 2021 when they intercepted 19 passes and forced eight fumbles. Those numbers were down last year with 13 interceptions and six forced fumbles.

“We want people to turn on the film on Sundays when they’re playing us that next Saturday and say 'Holy cow, these guys played like their hair’s on fire,'” Powledge said. “When we’re playing hard, turnovers will kind of come when more guys are around the ball and there’s more guys with strip attempts, fumble attempts, sack attempts, and now tipped balls all of a sudden become picks. That’s really been a huge emphasis for us.”

Of course, Baylor cornerbacks like Tevin Williams, Chateau Reed and Miami transfer Isaiah Dunson are excited to play press man coverage because it will give them more opportunities for interceptions.

“We want to get up in people’s faces and really challenge them at the line of scrimmage, so I think that’s something we want to have as a tool in our bag,” Powledge said. “Is that going to be who we are all the time? I can’t really tell you that right now. But I do think for us it’s an area we want to improve on. We want to be tighter in coverage and we want to take away the windows for the quarterback.”

After finishing second in the Big 12 with 44 sacks in 2021, the Bears tied for eighth with 24 last season. So putting more pressure on quarterbacks has been a major emphasis this spring, and Powledge wants to see a fierce combination of technique and energy by his pass rushers.

“Coach Powledge really brings a lot of energy to the way he coaches and he holds us to a really high standard with our own energy,” Franklin said. “I mean, it's about the technique with him. But he expects us to bring more energy than technique on most days, because technique you can coach, energy you can't.”

Aranda is already seeing a tighter bond between his defensive players as spring drills have evolved. Powledge’s energetic personality and ability to motive them is a key ingredient.

“I’m going to play hard because I don’t want to let the person to my left and right down, I don’t want to let my coach down,” Aranda said. “I think it takes someone that knows ball. But it also takes someone that knows people. Two very different things, so to have a dude that can do both, I’m excited about that.”