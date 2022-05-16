Pratt earns NCEA reining honor

Baylor junior Andie Pratt has been named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) Co-Reining Rider of the Year.

Pratt, a 2022 NCEA All-American and the Big 12 reining rider of the year, became just the second Baylor rider all-time to receive the national award.

In her standout junior season, Pratt finished the 2021-22 season at 10-1-2 overall. She received all-Big 12 honors after going undefeated on the road and averaging a 70.79 across her 13 rides.

“I am incredibly proud of Andie for all of her accomplishments this year,” said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “For her to top off an amazing season with NCEA Co-Rider of the Year honors is amazing and speaks to her consistency and leadership in reining this season.”