Pressley, Bears pop Jayhawks for series sweep, 3-1

She may be one of Baylor’s “old girls” now, but Yossiana Pressley can still rise higher than 99 percent of the players in the country.

Pressley, the former national player of the year, powered 28 kills to spur Baylor’s 11th-ranked volleyball team to a four-set win over visiting Kansas, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19, on Friday at the Ferrell Center.

Pressley was especially efficient in her attacking, hitting .458 for the match as Baylor (11-4, 5-1) went for a .321 hitting percentage as a team. Pressley also had 11 kills and two blocks, and finished with 49 kills in the series sweep of the Jayhawks (11-8, 3-5).

Baylor made eight hitting errors in the opening set, as KU jumped out in front. But the Bears hit over .300 in each of the final three sets in pulling ahead for the win. Lauren Harrison contributed 11 kills for Baylor, which will travel to West Virginia for a two-game set Oct. 22-23.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.