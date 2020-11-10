Pressley earns record Player of Week honor

Baylor outside hitter Yossiana Pressley has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row and third time this season, as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon.

This is Pressley's 18th-career weekly conference honor, a record-breaking achievement as she now sits alone atop the Big 12 record book for most all-time weekly awards.

In two matches at Texas, Pressley put down 61 total kills on a .299 efficiency, averaging 6.1 kills per set and accounting for 65 total points. She also added four solo blocks and 14 digs. Her 32 kills in Friday's match were the most by a BU player since her own career-high 39 at Iowa State on Sept. 22, 2018, also a program record.

On Thursday, Pressley opened the match without an error through two sets, tallying 18 kills on her first 30 swings. She also became Baylor's rally-scoring era leader over the weekend with her 1,701st career kill and moved into second all-time behind Elisha Polk (2,272).

Baylor has now garnered seven Big 12 weekly awards in 2020, the most in the league. With three, Pressley ties Texas’ Logan Eggleston to lead all honorees this season.