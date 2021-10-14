Pressley leads Bears past Kansas

Yossiana Pressley amassed 21 kills and six digs as the No. 11 Baylor volleyball team knocked off Kansas, 3-1, on Thursday night at the Ferrell Center.

Following Baylor's 25-19 and 28-26 wins in the first two sets, Kansas pulled off a 25-23 win in the third set. However, Baylor dominated the fourth set 25-15 to improve to 10-4 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12 following its third straight win.

Avery Skinner delivered a strong all-around performance for the Bears with 15 kills, five blocks and nine digs. Lauren Harrison finished with 15 kills as the Bears hit .354. Kara McGhee came up big defensively with nine blocks.

Jenny Mosser and Caroline Crawford led Kansas (11-7, 3-4) with 11 kills apiece. Baylor and Kansas will play a second match at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ferrell Center.

