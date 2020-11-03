Pressley, McGhee claim Big 12 volleyball honors

Entering this week's big showdown with No. 1-ranked Texas, the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team pocketed some more Big 12 awards on Tuesday. Yossiana Pressley won the conference's Offensive Player of the Week honor, while middle blocker Kara McGhee was the Defensive Player of the Week for the second straight week.

Pressley has now won 17 Big 12 honors in her career, tied for the most in conference history. She collected 31 kills in two wins over West Virginia last week, including 17 kills in 26 swings for a .654 hitting percentage in the second game.

McGhee tallied seven blocks in each of the wins over the Mountaineers, helping Baylor achieve a season-high 14.5 team blocks in the opener. Behind McGhee's efforts, the Bears held WVU to .055 and .032 hitting, respectively.

Teague makes Jerry West watch list

Baylor senior guard MaCio Teague is among 20 players named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list.

Teague averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal in a team-leading 32.6 minutes per game as a junior last season.

He led the Bears with an 84.8 free throw percentage and ranked second on the squad by making 60 3-pointers in 28 games which were all starts.

Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was named to the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list on Monday.