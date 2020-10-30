 Skip to main content
Pressley on point as Bears sweep Mountaineers
Yossiana Pressley played like the All-American she is, pushing the No. 2-ranked Baylor volleyball team over West Virginia, 25-20, 25-14, 25-16, on Friday night.

Baylor (11-1) completed the season sweep of the Mountaineers with the win, as the Bears claimed a four-set victory in Thursday’s opener.

Pressley was locked in like a bank vault, as she hammered 17 kills with no errors for a .654 hitting percentage. The reigning AVCA National Player of the Year also chipped in three digs and four blocks.

Lauren Harrison added 13 kills on .545 hitting for the Bears, who hit .409 for the match. Callie Williams delivered 38 assists.

Baylor next plays at No. 1-ranked Texas Thursday and Friday.

